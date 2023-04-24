A Dale City townhome that was undergoing renovations was extensively damaged by a fire Monday afternoon, according to Prince William County Fire and Rescue officials.
Firefighters arrived at the blaze in the 15000 block of Catalpa Court, a residential area off Benita Fitzgerald Drive, at about 1:40 p.m. on Monday, April 24 and found fire extending up the rear side of the home and into the attic, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Mat Smolsky.
Firefighting efforts quickly extinguished the blaze, and no injuries were reported. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and has no current residents.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and remained under investigation by the fire marshal’s office on Monday night, Smolsky said.
