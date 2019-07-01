Thirty-one cars were damaged in a fire at a storage yard in the Independent Hill area Saturday night, Prince William County Fire and Rescue System officials said.
Fire and rescue units were dispatched to 234 Auto and Truck Salvage, at 14843 Dumfries Road, just before 10 p.m. Saturday, June 29, for a fire in the storage yard, fire and rescue officials said.
Units arrived to find “several junked cars on fire,” according to a post on the fire department’s Facebook page.
Fire and rescue officials said 31 cars were damaged. No injuries were reported.
Units were on the scene for several hours, fire and rescue officials said.
The fire marshal’s office believes that lightning struck a nearby tree and sparked the blaze, authorities said.
