Photo_News_Fillagreen_John Hicks_S51_0326.jpg

John Hicks, owner of Fillagreen, outside his new "refillery" at 9029 Center St. in Old Town Manassas.

 Doug Stroud
Photo_News_Fillagreen_products_ S51_0291.jpg

Inside Fillagreen, at 9029 Center St. in Old Town Manassas, shoppers will find a variety of soaps, lotions and cleaning products that they can take home via their own plastic containers or reusable ones that can be bought at the store.
Photo_News_Fillagreen_ inside the store_S51_0290.jpg

An interior view of the new Fillagreen store in Manassas.
Photo_News_Fillagreen_John Hicks_S51_0350.jpg

John Hicks, owns of Fillagreen with his wife, Beverly.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.