A Bristow family has recently opened the area’s first refillery in an old law office in downtown Manassas. A refillery is a store where customers can bring in their own containers or grab a reusable container there and fill it up with personal care products and home essential goods so they don’t have to throw away empty bottles.
At Fillagreen, located at 9029 Center St. in Old Town Manassas, every product in the store is free of single-use plastic. John Hicks, 48, who owns the store with his wife Beverly, 46, said that Fillagreen, “strives to provide products that are so good; being plastic-free is just an added benefit.”
“The problem we are working to solve is the ‘disposable’ mindset around most plastics and how they can be reused and refilled rather than disposed of,” John Hicks said. “You don’t have to sacrifice quality in order to make ecologically responsible decisions.”
At Fillagreen, customers can reuse their own empty shampoo, conditioner, body lotion, dish soap and laundry detergent containers and refill them with product lines Fillagreen carries. Customers pay for just the product purchased by weight.
John Hicks said that while the refillery concept is new to most people, the target audience is really “anyone who uses soaps or cleaning products.” Fillagreen is for those who are already making sustainable choices when it comes to plastic consumption and also for those who are just starting to think about being a little greener, he said.
“Our philosophy is simple – do it imperfectly. We don’t preach perfection, nor do we strive for it,” John Hicks said. “What we look to provide is an engaging atmosphere that provides information and hospitality to all of our guests.”
Visiting Fillagreen is fun, he said. It’s a “no-pressure, no judgment environment.”
“You can also expect to get a nose workout in as you try our various scented products to decide which are your favorites,” he said.
Fillagreen offers “over 200 sustainably sourced products” that have been “thoughtfully, carefully and painstakingly curated” by the Hicks family. “Our product lines have been tested and used by our family to ensure we are providing the highest-quality products we can find that are in line with our values,” John Hicks said.
In just the short time the shop has been open, Fillagreen’s line of laundry detergent and hand soap refills have already become very popular, Beverly Hicks said.
Other popular items include dryer balls, Swedish dishcloths, Dip shampoo and conditioner bars and handmade shower steamers that are available in four different scents.
Fillagreen is not part of a chain; it’s a “small, family run operation,” John Hicks said. Even John and Beverly’s 9-year-old twin sons contribute to the store and its operation, he said.
John Hicks, who spent the past 20 years in corporate technology sales, said he “found himself at a career crossroads” last year and, after “much discussion with the family, we decided that my days of commuting to D.C. everyday were over and that we were going to begin a journey as small business owners.”
John Hicks credits his wife Beverly, a former elementary teacher who now manages and creates training programs, with the idea to open Fillagreen.
“The concept itself was from Beverly’s passion about making good decisions when it comes to our family’s consumption and realizing that there were so many small steps that we could take that would have a bigger impact,” John Hicks said.
Over 40 million tons of plastic waste were generated in the United States in 2021, and only 5% to 6% of it was actually recycled, according to a May 2022 report conducted by the environmental groups Beyond Plastics and The Last Beach Cleanup. About 80% of the plastic ended up in landfills, and about 15% was incinerated, the study said.
“The paltry 5% to 6% U.S. plastic recycling rate in 2021 should be a wake-up call to the false promise that plastic recycling is a credible solution to plastic waste and pollution,” the report states.
At Fillagreen, nothing ends up in the trash or recycling because they are committed to only sourcing items only from companies that operate on a “closed loop system.” A closed loop system means that Fillagreen ships empty bulk containers back to their suppliers so the bulk containers can be reused, Hicks explained.
The refillery concept is growing across the East Coast because reusing containers by refilling them with new products eliminates the need for disposable packaging.
“After finding a number of similar refilleries located in the mid-Atlantic states, we saw an opportunity to fill a gap that existed in this area,” John Hicks said.
Fillagreen also offers “specialty recycling receptacles” for hard-to-recycle items including: shaving products (blade cartridges and disposable razors); oral care products (toothbrushes, toothpaste tubes and floss containers); squeeze food pouches (yogurt, applesauce and baby food); and a NextTrex box for flimsy plastic, such as grocery bags and overwrap from paper products.
None of these items can be put into curbside recycling locally, and Fillagreen is excited to offer this service to its customers.
“We are on the waiting list to be a part of more recycling programs,” John Hicks said.
While Fillagreen is just getting started, it already has a loyal following.
“We want to grow the concept and the brand of Fillagreen to become synonymous with eco-conscious purchasing in the Northern Virginia area,” John Hicks said adding: “I imagine success for us looks like creating a community of people that want to make a big impact with a bunch of little steps.”
Learn more about Fillagreen by visiting www.fillagreen.com.
