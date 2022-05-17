Police are looking for an adult female suspect in connection with a hit-and-run crash over the weekend that injured a 7-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle while playing with a group of friends outside an apartment complex in Manassas.
Officers were called to the Abberly Avera apartment complex, located in the 8900 block of Academic Loop in Manassas, at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 to investigate a hit-and-run crash. The investigation revealed a group of kids were playing in the area when a 7-year-old boy ran into the roadway, where he was struck by a gold-colored SUV, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
The driver stopped briefly before driving out of the area. The boy was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No additional injuries or property damage were reported, Carr said in a news release.
The only description of the driver is a Black female. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
