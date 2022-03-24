A federal judge ruled Wednesday evening in favor of 12 parents of students with disabilities that put them at a high risk for complications due to COVID-19 who challenged Virginia’s mask-optional law in public schools. But the ruling is limited in scope to only the plaintiffs involved in the case. Their lawyer, however, says the decision will likely be “persuasive” for other parents seeking similar accommodations for their children with disabilities.
Judge Norman K. Moon of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia granted the parents’ request for a temporary injunction. The decision allows them to make individualized requests to their schools that their kids’ classmates mask as a reasonable modification under federal law until a final decision in the litigation is issued.
The case has been pending since Feb. 1, when Manassas mom Tasha Nelson, whose 10-year-old son Jack has cystic fibrosis, and 11 other Virginia parents initially filed suit against Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and his administration to challenge Executive Order 2 and Senate Bill 739, both of which effectively ban mask-mandates in Virginia’s public schools.
The plaintiff parents assert that those policies violate the Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act -- federal laws that say public schools cannot exclude students with disabilities or deny them equal access to their education. The laws also require public schools to provide reasonable modifications to allow students with disabilities an equal opportunity to benefit from their public education.
As part of their lawsuit, the parents sought immediate relief in the form of a temporary injunction that would allow them to ask their children’s schools to require masks of their children’s classmates as a reasonable modification that would allow them to stay safe at school.
Judge Moon granted the parents’ requested relief, writing in his ruling that both the ADA and Section 504 afford the plaintiff parents “a right to request a reasonable modification from state or local laws.”
In his narrow ruling, Judge Moon held specifically that “the challenged state laws EO 2 and SB 739 are preempted inasmuch as they pose an obstacle to” the parents’ rights under the ADA and Section 504.
The judge also held that Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) and the Youngkin administration may not enforce EO 2 and SB739 to “prevent or limit the plaintiffs’ schools or school districts from considering … whether the plaintiffs’ individualized requests for masking constitute a reasonable modification under federal law.”
Eve Hill, a partner at Brown Goldstein & Levy and one of the nation’s leading disability rights attorney who argued on behalf of the plaintiffs at the hearing, said she was “heartened” by the ruling in an interview with the Prince William Times late Wednesday.
“I thought he got it right. He gave us exactly what we asked for andwhat we were entitled to,” she said.
Nelson said she was relieved and emotional when she heard the ruling was in her son’s favor.
“My words are failing me. I am just so relieved,” Nelson said.
Waiting for the ruling has been very difficult because the state rules made it impossible for her son’s school, Jennie Dean Elementary, to accommodate Jack’s need to be protected from exposure to COVID-19, Nelson said. Now, she will go to Jack’s individual health plan meeting at the school Thursday with the judge’s ruling in hand, she said.
“I now can go into the school and we don’t have to just sit there having nowhere to go. We can have the conversation about how to keep my kid safe and in school.”
Nelson said she is hoping the final ruling will grant other parents the same power.
“I’m so relieved that parents of disabled children in Virginia now have a tool to point to when requesting ADA accommodations for their high-risk children,” Nelson said. “I’m confident we will prevail in our larger case against EO 2 and SB 739, as they discriminate against children with disabilities and create barriers to their access to equitable education.”
Judge Moon wrote that the parents met their burden of showing that as this case proceeds they are likely to succeed on the merits. He also concluded that the parents established that they were likely to suffer “irreparable harm” in the absence of preliminary relief.
The judge also acknowledged that the plaintiff parents provided substantial evidence that exposure to COVID-19 places their children at heightened risk of severe illness or death and that “in a voluntary-masking environment” created by EO 2 and SB 739, it would be unsafe for plaintiffs to return to in-person instruction. He said that “these grave risks to [the plaintiffs’ children’s] health and their inability to access education on account of these circumstances establish irreparable harms.”
Finally, Judge Moon rejected State Solicitor General Andrew N. Ferguson’s arguments that issuing temporary injunctive relief was not in the public interest and would cause “widespread confusion across the commonwealth.” The judge found the opposite, stating: “Issuing the requested injunction would afford schools greater ability to afford greater protections for students’ health risk from COVID-19, which further supports the public interest.”
Moon went on to say that “the public health of more students in Virginia’s schools—more than just [the plaintiff parents] themselves—will be protected to a greater extent, on account of the schools’ ability to consider some limited amount of required masking, where necessary and reasonable, in order to accommodate those with disabilities.”
Miyares issued a brief statement highlighting a portion of Judge Moon’s ruling acknowledging that EO 2 and SB 739 “remain in force in Virginia.” But Miyares’ statement ignored the meat of the ruling in plaintiffs’ favor, which says that the 12 plaintiffs may now request their schools to consider requiring masking their classmates as an ADA accommodation and the schools can choose to oblige if necessary.
Plaintiffs’ lawyer: Ruling will have wider impacts
The ruling is a loss for the Youngkin administration, which has taken the position throughout litigation of this case that masking is not a reasonable accommodation for any student in any situation.
Despite the fact Moon limited his ruling to only the kids and schools involved in this case, Hill pointed out that while not binding, the decision is “persuasive for other kids.” She explained that “other kids who also need masking can take this opinion to their school districts and say, ‘If I sued, you would end up in the same place that these school districts did.’ And then the school district may be persuaded by that.”
Hill said the next step in the litigation would be to proceed to discovery and then trial in the federal district court. However, Hill said she expects the Youngkin administration will seek an interlocutory appeal, or review of the legal conclusions in the preliminary injunction, in the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.
For now, in the wake of the preliminary injunction win, Hill said that the parents in this case will be “moving quickly on behalf of their own children.” She said that many of the school districts that the students attend had previously said they couldn’t discuss masking options only because of SB 739 and EO 2, and that they recognize they have obligations to their students with disabilities.
“They did not want to be in a situation where they had no discretion, so I’m sure that those school districts will do the right thing,” Hill said.
The 12 school districts directly impacted by the opinion are spread throughout the state and include Fairfax, Loudoun and Manassas City but not Prince William County.
All 12 are now free to consider individualized requests for masking as a reasonable accommodation without fear of reprisal. Moon’s preliminary injunction order prohibits the Youngkin administration from “imposing any fines or withholding any funding” in an effort to prevent the school divisions from considering whether the plaintiffs’ individualized request for masking constitutes a reasonable modification under federal law.
