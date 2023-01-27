Calling it a case of “sellers’ remorse,” a U.S. district court judge recently ruled against two Pageland Lane residents embroiled in a legal battle over a sales contract for land within the “Prince William Digital Gateway," effectively removing a legal hurdle for a developer involved in a massive new data center corridor proposed near the Manassas National Battlefield Park.
GW Acquisition Co., LLC, an affiliate of data center operator QTS Realty Trust, filed a lawsuit last March in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia against Pageland Lane landowners Jon Sanders Brower and his mother, Barbara Brower, for breach of a sales contract. The lawsuit charged that the Browers refused to sign paperwork despite a contractual obligation to do so to allow a rezoning application for the Prince William Digital Gateway project to move forward.
GWA sought $75,000 in damages for the alleged breach. The Browers countersued GWA, but the countersuit was dismissed early on in the litigation.
QTS is one of two data center companies that have so far filed rezoning applications to develop new data centers in the Digital Gateway corridor. A dozen landowners agreed last year to sell their properties to QTS for the project.
The other company, Compass, signed contracts with about 90 other Pageland Lane area landowners for a separate data center development. Rezoning applications submitted by each company involve a total of about 1,600 acres of the proposed 2,139-acre Digital Gateway corridor.
After reviewing the lengthy record and holding a hearing on the matter, Judge Leonie M. Brinkema found in favor of GWA because neither the Browers nor GWA disputed the existence of a binding contract between them and agreed that the Browers breached that contract by failing to sign the rezoning form despite GWA’s multiple requests, the opinion said.
In its attempts to secure Jon Sanders Brower’s signature, GWA suffered damages in the form of “an increased risk that the data center rezoning application would be rejected due to the missing signature, which could have jeopardized its purchase and sale agreements with other assemblage sellers,” and in the “time, effort and resources involved in securing Brower’s compliance with signing the rezoning form, including retaining outside counsel and having to file this lawsuit,” the judge wrote in a 58-page opinion.
Brinkema awarded GWA $10 in nominal damages from the Browers for breaching the sales contract as well as “reasonable” attorneys’ fees, the opinion said.
GWA is now seeking more than $1 million for attorneys’ fees from the Browers, according to a motion it filed on Jan. 20, which is still pending before the court.
Judge finds no fraud, wrongdoing by Ghadban
Brinkema also ruled against the Browers in their effort to seek $4.6 million in damages from Mary Ann Ghadban, a fellow Pageland Lane-area property owner and commercial real estate developer who initiated the Prince William Digital Gateway proposal and brokered the sale of the Browers’ land to QTS. Brinkema found in favor of Ghadban and her brokerage, MagLandBroker, LLC, on all counts.
Through her brokerage, MagLandBroker, Ghadban is representing about a dozen Digital Gateway area landowners in a deal to sell their properties to QTS if the Prince William Board of County Supervisors approves a rezoning that would allow the new data center development. The supervisors already approved the comprehensive plan amendment paving the way for the potential development.
In their lawsuit, the Browers alleged multiple claims against Ghadban, including fraud, breach of fiduciary duty and breach of contract – all of which failed due to a lack of evidence, the court found.
“Although the [Browers] may regret agreeing to sell their land to GWA under a deal arranged by [Ghadban] and foregoing a more lucrative offer, they cannot use this litigation to escape liability for breaching an otherwise enforceable sales contract with GWA,” the judge wrote.
The Browers’ lawsuit against Ghadban charged that the purchase agreement with GWA undercuts the value of their land in order to pay a higher per-acre price to Ghadban and others, referred to as “the phase 1 sellers,” whose land is located in the southern portion of the land assemblage.
The Browers’ lawsuit contends that land in the southern end of the corridor is worth less because it is impacted by wetlands and lies closer to the battlefield, two factors that restrict its full development. The Browers’ land is located in the northern assemblage or phase 2, court papers say.
The Browers’ lawsuit alleged that Ghadban breached her fiduciary duty to the Browers as their broker when she failed to bring them all offers, misrepresented the quality of other offers and “coerced and threatened” Jon Sanders Brower into signing documents he didn’t fully understand, according to court documents.
The Browers’ lawsuit also accused Ghadban of “prey[ing] upon the phase 2 sellers, who she referred to within the community as the ‘dumb hicks up north,’ that she was ‘taking for a ride,’ when she brokered a deal to sell her land with the phase 2 sellers’ [land] on terms more favorable to her than to the phase 2 sellers, despite her promise to them to seek an equivalent value for all parcels involved in the deal,” according to court documents.
But contrary to the Browers’ claims, the judge found that the Browers had presented no evidence that Ghadban misrepresented the value of the properties for her own benefit and to the detriment of the phase 2 sellers in the north, saying Browers offered no “expert reports” valuing the properties in the two phases.
“Although the [Browers] dispute the validity of Ghadban's reasons for valuing the phase 1 and phase 2 properties differently, there are no facts before the court upon which a reasonable factfinder could find that Ghadban’s statements about the values of the properties were untrue or otherwise a misrepresentation,” the judge wrote.
The judge also said that the record showed the Browers were aware as early as February 2021 that Ghadban was offering the phase 1 and 2 properties at different prices and waived any legal error because they never “communicated any objections or concerns to Ghadban about the price differential,” and instead signed the sales agreement, the opinion said.
The judge also found no evidence of fraud on Ghadban’s part. The Browers claimed in the lawsuit that Ghadban breached her fiduciary duty to them as their broker because she failed to bring them all offers. The judge disagreed and said that while Ghadban did not initially disclose competing offers to the Browers, she eventually did disclose them more than a month before Jon Sanders Brower signed his sales contract with GWA on Oct. 27, 2021, according to the opinion.
While the Browers alleged in the lawsuit that Ghadban “coerced and threatened” Jon Sanders Brower into signing documents he didn’t fully understand, the judge said the claim failed because it wasn’t reasonable for Jon Sanders Brower to believe he had no choice but to enter into the sales agreement with GWA because he had already signed a letter of intent with GWA that clearly said it was not binding, the opinion said.
The judge also found that Ghadban’s shifting relationship with GWA -- first selling properties to GWA and then later representing GWA in land purchases as its broker -- presented no financial conflict of interest to the Browers.
The Browers lawsuit had argued that Ghadban breached her fiduciary duty by failing to disclose she represented GWA and had an “additional financial interest” in receiving a 1% to 3% commission for land purchases she brokered for GWA.
The court concluded that although Ghadban represented GWA in three transactions to purchase land for the PWC Digital Gateway, Ghadban “never represented both GWA and the assemblage sellers, including Brower, in the same transaction,” the opinion said.
The judge found no wrongdoing because Ghadban began serving as GWA’s broker in the spring of 2022, several months after the assemblage sellers, including Brower, signed their sale agreements with GWA,” according to the opinion.
Finally, the judge found baseless the Browers’ allegations that Ghadban attempted to defraud the phase 2 sellers when she “insisted” that part of the per-acre sales proceeds from GWA would go to Ghadban’s foundation, which Ghadban called the “Pageland Philanthropic Foundation,” according to court documents.
The Browers’ complaint stated that Ghadban told Jon Sanders Brower she formed the foundation “‘as a carrot to wave in front of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors’ to help obtain the necessary approvals for the data center development rezoning application” and that all monies would “go directly to Prince William County for a ‘beautification project’ or for whatever needs the county might have,” according to court documents.
The judge found no fraud because the requirement in the sales agreement that the Browers donate a portion of their sales proceeds would not affect the per acre “asking price” but only the net proceeds.
Also, the court said that when Jon Sanders Brower signed the GWA agreement, he agreed to both the philanthropic donation and “the lower net receipt,” the opinion said.
The status of the foundation, which Ghadban proposed when she first publicly discussed the Prince William Digital Gateway Plan, is not clear. Ghadban had not responded to a request for comment on the court’s opinion in the Browers’ lawsuit as of Thursday, Jan. 26.
The rezoning applications filed by QTS and Compass are still in the works and have not yet been scheduled for public hearings before either the Prince William County Planning Commission or Board of Supervisors.
Two separate lawsuits brought by groups of local residents -- Oak Valley Homeowners Association and Gainesville Citizens for Smart Growth – challenging the board of county supervisor’s approval of the comprehensive plan amendment allowing for the Prince William Digital Gateway are currently pending before the Prince William circuit court.
The court is set to hold its first hearing in the lawsuit filed by the Gainesville Citizens for Smart Growth on Friday, Jan 27. A hearing has yet to be scheduled in the Oak Valley lawsuit.
