The federal government is offering up to $9,000 to help pay funeral expenses for each American lost to COVID-19. But so far, fewer than half of local families who have lost loved ones to the pandemic have claimed the money.
That’s according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is trying to spread the word about its COVID-19 funeral assistance funds.
As of this week, 846 people living the Prince William Health District have died due to COVID-19. But only 377 families -- 73 in Manassas and 304 in Prince William -- have received funeral assistance funds to help pay for their funerals, according to FEMA officials.
Statewide, participation in the FEMA program is running at about 52.8%, which tops greater Prince William’s 44.6% participation rate. FEMA has so far provided funeral assistance to the families of 10,770 of the 20,389 Virginians who have died of COVID-19 since the program began in April 2021, according to FEMA data.
It’s not known why the local participation rate is lagging behind the state’s, or why the state’s participation rate is just more than 50%. The Prince William Health District is not promoting the program because it is not a health district program, according to Sean Johnson, the local health district’s community outreach director.
It is unclear whether any local or state officials are promoting the program.
FEMA launched the funeral assistance program in the weeks after the pandemic first began in March 2020. Up to $9,000 is available for each COVID-19 victim to reimburse funeral expenses incurred on or after Jan. 20, 2020. The goal of the program is to “help ease the financial stress caused by the virus” and the “overwhelming grief” experienced by many loved ones, according to the FEMA website.
Nationwide, FEMA has provided over $2.3 billion to more than 351,000 people to help pay funeral costs associated with more than 369,000 COVID-19 deaths, according to a recent FEMA press release.
The federal agency would like participation rates to be much higher, which is why it launched an initiative in early April to help spread the word about the benefit, according to Dorian Davis, a FEMA community engagement specialist.
FEMA is taking it upon itself to get the word out and recently launched a nationwide campaign to raise awareness of the availability of COVID-19 funeral assistance funds. The aim is “to harness … community relationships to reach individuals who may be eligible but have not applied for COVID-19 Funeral Assistance,” according to the FEMA website.
In addition to a media campaign, FEMA launched an outreach toolkit on their website chock full of information to empower communities to “build awareness, provide access to vital funding, and encourage more people to apply.”
FEMA wants the public to know that its funeral assistance program is ongoing, can be used retroactively, and there is no deadline for filing an application, Davis said.
Funding for the funeral assistance program comes out of FEMA disaster funds and there has been no ceiling set for the funding, according to Matthew Behnke, FEMA’s communications division director for external affairs.
To apply, an official death certificate attributing the death to COVID-19 as well as dated, itemized receipts documenting funeral-related costs are required. Funeral-related expenses can include funeral services, cremation, interment, costs of producing death certifications, caskets, burial plots, headstones and other costs, according to the FEMA website.
There are no income limits for applicants. Whether the deceased had life insurance is not a barrier, but prepaid funerals do not qualify for reimbursement, according to the FEMA website.
FEMA is attempting to reach people in “many hard hit” communities across the country. FEMA officials encourage anyone who has incurred funeral expenses as a result of a death caused by COVID-19 to apply for COVID-19 funeral assistance and to spread the word to those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19, Davis said.
To learn more about the program and start an application, call 844-684-6333.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.