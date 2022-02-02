Fed Ex driver injured after delivery van strikes Prince William fire truck on PW Parkway

A Fed Ex delivery driver was transported to the hospital Wednesday morning after his truck hit the back of a Prince William County fire truck stopped for an accident on Prince William Parkway, south of Balls Ford Road, officials said.
The wreck occurred at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2 and happened just after the fire truck arrived on scene for an unrelated vehicle fire, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
No fire and rescue department personnel were injured in the crash, Smolsky said in a news release.
Southbound Prince William Parkway was closed between Interstate 66 and Balls Ford Road as a result of the crash, Prince William County police tweeted shortly after the crash occurred.
The fire engine sustained moderate damage, while damage to the delivery van was extensive, Smolsky said.
The incident is being investigated by the Prince William County Police Department, Smolsky said.
