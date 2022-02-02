 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fed Ex driver injured after delivery van strikes Prince William fire truck on PW Parkway

  • Updated
  • 0
accident involving fire truck and Fed Ex van

Prince William County firefighters and police respond Wednesday morning to a wreck on Prince William Parkway involving a Fed Ex delivery van and a county fire engine. The incident closed southbound Prince William Parkway between I-66 and Balls Ford Road.

 submitted

A Fed Ex delivery driver was transported to the hospital Wednesday morning after his truck hit the back of a Prince William County fire truck stopped for an accident on Prince William Parkway, south of Balls Ford Road, officials said.

The wreck occurred at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2 and happened just after the fire truck arrived on scene for an unrelated vehicle fire, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.

No fire and rescue department personnel were injured in the crash, Smolsky said in a news release. 

Southbound Prince William Parkway was closed between Interstate 66 and Balls Ford Road as a result of the crash, Prince William County police tweeted shortly after the crash occurred.

The fire engine sustained moderate damage, while damage to the delivery van was extensive, Smolsky said. 

The incident is being investigated by the Prince William County Police Department, Smolsky said.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters