A U.S. Air Force helicopter flying at about 1,000 feet 10 miles northwest of Manassas was shot at Monday, injuring one of the pilots and forcing the aircraft to make an emergency landing at the Manassas airport.
The incident was first reported by McClatchy at 11:13 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12.
The UH-1N "Huey" helicopter was on a routine training mission when the incident occurred, according to reports.
It landed safely at Manassas Regional Airport, and the pilot was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released, according to the FBI's Washington Field Office.
The FBI is investigating the shooting to determine if the helicopter was deliberately shot or if it was the result of someone randomly shooting into the air.
Manassas airport operations reported its air traffic control tower was notified at about 12:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, of an "an onboard emergency on a military helicopter that was inbound," Manassas Airport operations officer Richard Allabaugh told McClatchy.
The FBI issued a statement Wednesday confirming the incident and its ongoing investigation.
"On Monday, August 10, at approximately 12:00 p.m., the FBI Washington Field Office (WFO) dispatched Special Agents and its Evidence Response Team to the Manassas Airport after receiving reports that a helicopter was shot at from the ground nearby," the statement said.
"WFO is working jointly with our law enforcement partners, including the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. One individual in the helicopter sustained a non-threatening injury, for which he was treated and subsequently released from the hospital.”
The FBI asks that anyone near this area at the time of the incident who may have information please call the FBI at 202-278-2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.