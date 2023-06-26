The sun might be shining now, but Fauquier, Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park could be seeing some strong storms later this afternoon and evening.
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Fauquier and Prince William counties until 9 p.m. tonight, Monday, June 26th.
Primary threats include scattered damaging wind gusts up to 65 miles per hour as well "isolated large hail events" up to 1.5 inches in diameter, according to the National Weather Service.
Thunderstorms are developing along the eastern West Virginia panhandle and northern Virginia border area. They are expected to evolve into an east-northeast-moving cluster towards the Interstate 95 corridor later this afternoon into early evening.
Damaging winds will be the main threat, the weather service says.
