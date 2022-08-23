Fauquier County teenager Levi Norwood pleaded guilty Monday to killing his mother and 6-year-old brother at their family home on Valentine's Day in 2020. A document outlining the events before, during and after the murders was filed with the plea, providing new details about what happened on the day of the murders. Norwood, now 19, will be sentenced by a judge in Fauquier County Circuit Court after a sentencing hearing that has not yet been scheduled. He faces up to life in prison plus 40 years.
Norwood, a 17-year-old Liberty High School student at the time of the incidents, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder, part of a plea deal with prosecutors in which they agreed to drop several lesser charges related to the case — including one count of attempting to murder his father.
At Monday’s plea hearing, Norwood acknowledged that the details outlined in a “proffer of facts” submitted by prosecutors were true. The document suggests that Norwood killed his mother — and tried to kill his father — because his parents disapproved of his relationship with his girlfriend, and he wanted to “ride out and start a new life somewhere else.” Hours before the murders, Norwood told his girlfriend that “his parents had emancipated him and [that] he was getting kicked out,” according to the proffer, though there is no indication that his parents had taken either of those steps.
Much of the factual narrative in the proffer comes from a video-recorded, two-hour-long “monologue” Norwood made the day after the murders from a jail cell in North Carolina, where he fled in a stolen car. Placed in an interrogation room, Norwood “realized there was a camera in the room and began a monologue to the camera, unprovoked by anyone,” according to the proffer. Physical evidence, including DNA, corroborates Norwood’s statements, the proffer details.
Norwood shot his brother, Wyatt, immediately after shooting his mother, Jennifer Norwood, in the family’s living room, the proffer says. Though both were shot in the head, neither gunshot wound was fatal. Levi Norwood beat them both to death with a hammer when he realized they were still alive. He said in his recorded statement from jail that he found his wounded brother’s “whimpering annoying” and subsequently “beat his head in with a hammer because I couldn’t listen to it anymore.” Wyatt “was so excited for their father to get home with Valentine’s Day presents and ‘wasn’t going to enjoy them or any other presents again,’” Levi Norwood stated.
Norwood said in the statement that his mother “was a good mother that took care of him and his brother,” the proffer says. “He rewarded her by shooting her in the face. He had killed her because she wanted to take his girlfriend … away from him,” according to the proffer. The gun he used had been purchased by his mother.
After covering the bodies with blankets, Levi Norwood waited in the basement for his father, Joshua Norwood, to get home from work, the proffer says. During the statement from jail, Levi Norwood “repeatedly stated that he had intended to kill his father and ‘wanted him dead the most,’” the proffer says.
Norwood “heard his father at the front door, so he hid behind the basement door and shot at his father,” he told Fauquier County sheriff’s deputies as they transported him from North Carolina to Virginia, according to the proffer. “When his father didn’t fall to the ground, the defendant ran downstairs and exited through a smashed window,” Norwood told the deputies. From there, he fled and hid at a nearby church, then stole a car from a residence. He drove that car to North Carolina, where he was arrested trying to steal hair dye, gloves and new clothes.
Joshua Norwood, who killed himself two months later, told deputies at the scene that he was shot as he entered the home, discovering the bodies of his wife and younger son moments later. Though he never saw Levi Norwood at the scene, Joshua Norwood said that “Levi, Wyatt and Jennifer were supposed to be in the only ones in the house,” according to the proffer. Levi Norwood, Joshua Norwood told deputies, “had been going through a lot with a girl … and wanted to kill himself.”
‘The voices were not violent’
Norwood’s attorney, public defender Ryan Ruzic, indicated Monday that prior to sentencing, he will call several witnesses to testify that Norwood was severely mentally ill and suffered childhood abuse. “Levi was suffering from mental health issues that were going untreated at the time of the incident,” Ruzic said in an email to the Fauquier Times. “We are also planning to present evidence of abuse he was suffering in the home. So, the sentencing will likely be a lengthy process.”
Since his arrest, psychiatrists have evaluated Norwood both for his “sanity” at the time of the offence and for his competency to stand trial. He was found competent for a trial, but the results of the “sanity” evaluations were not made public.
Norwood himself addressed both his mental state and his home life in statements he made after the murders, according to the proffer of facts filed with the plea agreement.
During his recorded statement from the North Carolina jail, for instance, Norwood “stated he had been hearing voices in his head for a long time,” but added that “the voices were not violent, and they did not tell him to kill his parents,” the proffer says. Norwood also said that “he could not wait to f--- with the psychologist” and planned to “plead insanity.”
Nine days later, as he was being transported to Virginia, Norwood tried to recant the statements he made in jail, telling deputies that “he had blacked out [during the murders] and couldn’t remember anything,” according to the proffer. But he then “admitted he remembered everything” after deputies “advised that his monologue was recorded.” Norwood “then began to confirm his monologue was correct and reiterated the story to the detectives.”
During the same conversation, deputies asked Norwood “if his father was abusive.” Norwood “stated he was not abusive,” according to the proffer.
The Fauquier Times has previously reported that Norwood communicated “about homicide” with fellow students at his high school, according to a search warrant affidavit from 2020. Norwood also allegedly brought a machete to an after-school event, although the time this allegedly occurred is not stated in public records.
