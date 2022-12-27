Faulty electrical wiring is being blamed for a fire that caused extensive damage to a Montclair home late Tuesday morning.
Firefighters were called to the home, located in the 15000 block of Edgewood Drive, at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The home was unoccupied when the fire started, according to Prince William County Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky.
One firefighter fell through the first floor of the home, which was weakened by the fire. The firefighter managed to extricate himself from the basement unharmed, Smolsky said in a news release.
No other injuries were reported. The home sustained extensive damage, and a county building official declared it unsafe to occupy, Smolsky said in a news release.
The number of residents who were displaced by the fire was not immediately available Tuesday.
