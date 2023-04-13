If all goes according to plan, local seafood lovers will once again have a Prince William County restaurant accessible by both land and sea this summer when Fatty’s on the River opens in Potomac Shores at the former Tim’s Rivershore site in Dumfries.
“We have been working on permits for the last year and a half, but the goal is to have our grand opening sometime this summer,” said Chris Ahn, owner of the restaurant.
Potomac Shores developer Biddle Real Estate Ventures, which owns the property on which the restaurant stands, is contributing to the cost of renovation, which is slated to be finished sometime in the next few months. Biddle Real Estate declined to disclose how much they are spending on the property, according to spokesman Burns Patterson.
Fatty’s signed a 20-year lease on the property with Biddle Real Estate Ventures after Tim’s Rivershore’s lease was not renewed in 2021. Tim's Rivershore operated at the property for nearly three decades. The restaurant was closed during the 2022 summer season.
Ahn has been overseeing demolition work inside the building but is still waiting on permits for electricity, plumbing and propane gas, Ahn said. The building is being connected to the public sewer line, and parts of the outdoor pier are undergoing work to repair damage caused by a storm last year.
“The renovation can be completed in a matter of weeks. Getting the permits has been the difficult part,” Ahn said.
Renovations will include making the restaurant handicap accessible, enlarging the bathrooms, building a new bar and installing a 30-tap beer dispenser, Ahn said.
When the restaurant opens, parking will be available just above the train tracks, and a shuttle will ferry patrons to and from the building, Ahn said.
Seating will still be available outside on the patio and deck. Fatty’s also plans to feature live bands, wine fests and other events, such as fireworks on the 4th of July. Customers will also be able to enjoy themselves by hanging out on the beach, Ahn said.
The restaurant will also be equipped to service boaters, who will be able to order food and drinks to-go. The restaurant also plans to be able to deliver food to boaters who cannot dock in shallow water, he said.
“We want to take care of our customers, including our boaters in the area; everyone should come and get some good food and have a good time,” Ahn said. “I take pride in serving our blue crabs and steam pots; they are delicious.”
Brandon Slick will be the general manager and head chef for Fatty’s at the River.
Ahn and Biddle Real Estate Ventures will throw a Fatty’s on The River crab fest at the Potomac Shores community on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event has been organized to introduce the new Fatty’s restaurant to the community. Local brewers will also be a part of the festivities, Ahn said.
Reach Jamar Billingsley at jmbillingsley26@yahoo.com
(1) comment
Which local breweries are part of the grand-opening, and which will remain available after that?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.