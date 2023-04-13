Photo_Business_Fattys update_front.JPG

Fatty’s at the River is planned to open sometime this summer in the former Tim’s Rivershore location in Potomac Shores.

 Photo by Jamar Billingsley
Photo_Business_Fattys update_pier 2.JPG

Renovations are under way at the former Tim’s Rivershore location include repairs to the pier, which was damaged in a storm last year. 
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(1) comment

TDM
TDM

Which local breweries are part of the grand-opening, and which will remain available after that?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.