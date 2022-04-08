It’s farmers market season in greater Prince William, and options abound. Both Manassas City and Prince William County offer two open-air farmers markets opening this week to the delight of local shoppers.
Thursdays at Harris Pavilion
In Manassas City, the Harris Pavilion Farmers Market in Historic Downtown Manassas located kicked off on Thursday, April 7 and runs every Thursday morning through the spring and summer. The market offers a wide variety of produce, depending on what’s in season, as well as prepared food, bakery items and crafts, said Melissa Williams, event and vendor coordinator for the Manassas City Farmers Market.
Saturdays on Prince William Street
Manassas City’s second weekly farmers market, known as the “Saturday market,” is held at the commuter car park at 9024 Prince William St., across from Baldwin Elementary School. It kicks off this Saturday, April 9 at 8 a.m. The Saturday market was moved from the Harris Pavilion to the commuter lot more than six years ago due to the city painting the water tower, Williams said.
“The new location allowed us to expand the market from 62 vendors to 132 vendors in the last two years with now over 3,900 visitors on Saturdays,” she said.
The market is referred to as a “trip around the world” because of the variety of vendors from crafts to clothing to Reiki to henna and of course, food.
Sundays in Dale City
In Prince William County, the Dale City Farmers Market celebrated the grand opening of its 2022 season this past Sunday, April 3. Held in the Dale City commuter lot on Dale Boulevard, the market attracts more than 50 vendors, making it one of the largest open-air markets in the region, said Bonny Geris, Prince William County Parks and Recreation communication specialist. The market will continue every Sunday morning throughout mid-November.
Thursdays at Pfitzner Stadium in Woodbridge
The county’s second farmers market, the Prince William Farmers Market, is brand new this year. It will be held at Pfitzner Stadium on Thursdays from 3 to 7 p.m. About 30 to 40 vendors have secured space in the new market, which kicks off Thursday April 7, said Geris.
County officials hope this weekday market is a convenient option for commuters and busy families.
The Prince William Farmers Market at Pfitzner Stadium grew out of the county’s pandemic response. “Dale City Farmers Market was temporarily moved to Pfitzner Stadium during COVID to provide ample spacing to be able to continue during the height of the pandemic and then moved back to its original location,” explained Geris.
Due to the success of the temporary location, both locations will be open for the 2022 season.
Haymarket, Dumfries markets coming
As the weather warms up and more produce is available, two more area farmers markets are set to open. Haymarket will open its market on Sunday, April 24 at 15000 Washington St. Dumfries will debut its farmers market sometime later this spring at 3800 Graham Park Drive.
Agriculture is Virginia’s largest industry, according to the Virginia Farmers Market Association.
The pandemic was difficult for farmers markets at first, but 65% of farmers market managers surveyed reported an overall increase in vendor sales during the past two years, according to the VMFA.
Farmers markets ultimately provided additional access points for food for consumers and another revenue stream for farmers and vendors who may have initially lost sales due to supply-chain disruptions, the VMFA said.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.