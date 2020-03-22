Individuals associated with three Prince William County schools – Bennett Elementary, Benton Middle and Pennington Traditional School – have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or have developed symptoms of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to school division officials.
The school division sent emails to families with children at all three schools on Sunday, March 22, to notify them of the confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases, Superintendent Steven Walts said in a statement posted to the school division website.
The Prince William Health District did not reach out to the individuals’ possible contacts because officials determined the risk to others is “low,” Walts’ statement said.
Walts’ statement did not say which of the three schools is associated with the family that reported a positive COVID-19 diagnosis in their family.
Walts’ statement also did not say which school has a staff member who “has developed symptoms of COVID-19.” Walts’ statement did not say the staff member tested positive for the virus.
Walts said he sent the emails to provide the school communities “with all information known to the division which might enable parents to best protect their children during this unpredictable time. And we have provided notifications even when the Health Department does not.”
Bennett Elementary, at 8800 Old Dominion Drive, and Benton Middle School, at 7411 Hoadly Road, are both in the Manassas area of Prince William County.
As of Sunday, March 22, the Virginia Department of Health has 18 confirmed and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19.
The Prince William Health District is no longer providing detailed information about its new cases, which have ticked up steadily over the past two weeks.
"We know the virus is in our community. In Northern Virginia there are pockets of community transmission," Dr. Alison Ansher, director of the Prince William Health District, said in an email Saturday.
Given the community transmission, Ansher stressed that residents continue to follow CDC advice for combatting the spread of the virus, including frequently washing hands and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces.
This is a developing story. Stay with PrinceWilliamTimes.com for updates.
