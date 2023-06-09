In one of Northern Virginia’s most closely watched primaries, two well-known Woodbridge politicians are facing off for the Democratic nomination in the newly drawn 33rd District state Senate District. Candidates Hala Ayala and Jennifer Carroll Foy are former state delegates who previously flipped Republican-held districts before seeking state-wide office.
The new district is split roughly 60-40 between Prince William and Fairfax counties and includes much of eastern Prince William County as well as slice of eastern Fairfax.
Demographically, the new district is about 43% white, 20% Black, 13% multiracial and 12% Asian. About 22% of the 33rd District identifies as Hispanic or Latino, according to the Virginia Public Access Project
Ayala, 50, and Carroll Foy, 41, have a lot in common. Both women overcame poverty before pursuing public service. As a single mother, Ayala worked as a gas station attendant without health insurance. She went on to have a 20year career in cybersecurity with the Department of Homeland Security before transitioning to work for a defense contractor. Ayala has two adult children who attended Prince William County schools.
Carroll Foy was one of the first women to graduate from the Virginia Military Institute after the Supreme Court ordered the school to admit women in 1996. After earning her law degree, Carroll Foy went on to serve as a magistrate judge and public defender. She and her husband have twin boys and live in Woodbridge.
In the state House, both Carroll Foy and Ayala championed the legislative effort for Virginia to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. In 2020, Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the amendment, launching a renewed push to have the ERA recognized as the 28th amendment.
The two delegates also championed Medicaid expansion which passed in 2018 and provided new access to 400,000 Virginians.
Carroll Foy left the Virginia House of Delegates in 2020 to run for governor in the 2021 election. Her run garnered national attention including profiles in Vanity Fair and Elle Magazine, as well as endorsements from the Sunrise Movement and famed women’s rights advocate Gloria Steinem. Carroll Foy placed second in the Democratic primary behind former governor Terry McAuliffe.
Ayala left the state house in 2021 to run for lieutenant governor. She won the Democratic nomination and ran alongside McAuliffe but was ultimately defeated by the Republican ticket of Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears.
Still, Carroll Foy told the Prince William Times in an interview, “I believe the contrast between me and my opponent is very clear.”
So far, Carroll Foy has outraised Ayala by a sizable margin. Carroll Foy has raised $686,422 compared to Ayala’s $404,322. Carroll Foy also had more cash on hand as of March 31 -- $453,642 -- than Ayala has raised in her whole campaign.
Campaign donations reveal that energy represents a significant difference between the candidates. In March, Ayala received $25,000 from Dominion Energy. During her 2021 run for lieutenant governor, Ayala generated controversy after she flipped her position on accepting donations from Dominion. She had previously sworn off donations from state-regulated monopolies.
The controversy led Clean Virginia, a well-funded advocacy group opposed to Dominion Energy's political influence, to rescind its endorsement of Ayala and launch a $125,000 ad campaign against her.
This time around Ayala has received another $25,000 from Dominion Energy, while Clean Virginia endorsed Carroll Foy and contributed $140,000 to her campaign.
Carroll Foy has also benefited from support from S. Sonjia Smith, the wife of Clean Virginia founder Michael Bills, who gave $150,000 this cycle.
Endorsements mark another contrast between the candidates. Ayala boasts endorsements from former governors Ralph Northam and McAuliffe. Carroll Foy is being backed by 13 labor unions and a slew of local leaders.
Both candidates have ranked women’s health and abortion access as a top priority.
“One of the things I’ve heard the most while knocking on thousands of doors has to be the attacks on abortion rights,” Carroll Foy said. “And we know that there was a gutting of Roe vs. Wade and since that's happened, you've seen state after state implement abortion bans. And Virginia is one of the last, if not the last, Southern state without an abortion ban, and we will not allow ourselves to become Florida or Texas, not on my watch.”
Ayala did not respond to multiple requests for an interview.
Education is a shared priority as well, though the candidates emphasize different issues. Ayala’s website discusses plans to expand educational access and funding in the commonwealth, while Carroll Foy underscores concerns about teachers coming under attack for teaching about race in the classroom.
“We're in a place where teachers have been demonized and vilified for doing some of the toughest jobs in the classrooms” She said.
Michael “Mike” Van Meter, a behavioral therapist and former FBI instructor, is the sole Republican candidate in the 33rd District race. Thus far, he has only raised $3,485 and has a meager $114 in cash on hand. However, he faces no primary competition.
Reach Hunter Savery at hsavery@fauquier.com
(1) comment
Having had the opportunity to work with both I was very impressed with Hala. Not only did I feel heard by Hala she followed up with getting legislation passed that was long needed. I feel that Jennifer, while friendly,has her own agenda and does what’s best for her personal goals.
