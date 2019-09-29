It’s that month: Pumpkins, scarecrows, pumpkin-spiced lattes and all the other things that symbolize autumn will be out in full force. All of which beg the question, “What are you up to that the Prince William Public Library System can help you accomplish?”
While we are not available to harvest the last of your vegetable garden or sew your holiday costumes, we have all the resources you need to do just that and so much more.
Need some warm soup for a fall day? How about Peanut Butter Pumpkin Soup, a recipe from Guinea, for something a bit different? Head over to the digital library on our website, www.pwcgov.org/library and use “A to Z World Food.” Search an ingredient or a country’s cuisine for easy-to-follow recipes and background information.
If you are stuck for an idea for a costume for your child’s school holiday parade, stay at the digital library and look for “Creativebug” forcostumes, such as the animal hats or bird costume seen here.
Have a lot of vegetables left over from your garden but not sure what to do with them? Use one of our many cookbooks such as “Vegetables Unleashed: A Cookbook,” by José Andrés or “Vegetables Illustrated: An Inspiring Guide with 700+ Kitchen-Tested Recipes,” by Cooks Illustrated magazine editors.
If you prefer to decorate your squashrather than eat it, there’s always the new book, “Easy Pumpkin Carving: Spooktacular Patterns, Tips & Ideas,” by Colleen Dorsey or “Create a Bewitched Fall-o-Ween: 45 Projects for Decorating and Entertaining,” by Kasey Rogers, for inspiration.
Perhaps you’re more of a reader? In that case, curl up with Stephen King’s latest horror novel, “The Institute,” coming very soon to a dark corner near you or grab a copy of “Dino-Halloween,”by Lisa Wheeler, to enjoy before a night of trick-or-treating.
Then turn out all the lights, lock all the doors and get ready to be scared (or scared silly!)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.