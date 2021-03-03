A Fairfax County woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Nokesville, according to Prince William County police.
Officers responded to the area of Fleetwood Drive near Hazelwood Drive at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, to find that a 2008 Toyota Rav-4 had collided head-on with a 1994 Mack truck.
The investigation revealed that the driver of the Toyota Rav-4 was traveling north on Fleetwood Drive when the driver crossed over the center line and struck the truck head on, according to Officer Wade Dickinson, a police department spokesman.
The driver of the Rav-4 was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver was identified as Joyce Evelyn Smith, 83, of Fairfax, Dickinson said in a news release.
The driver of the 1994 Mack truck, a 41-year-old Culpeper man, was not injured.
