Citing concerns about the health of the Occoquan Reservoir, which provides drinking water to 800,000 Northern Virginians, Fairfax County officials are again urging the Prince William Board of County Supervisors to study the impacts of the “Prince William Digital Gateway” – or any significant new commercial development in the rural area – before moving forward.
The Fairfax County board took the unusual step of sending a letter to their Prince William counterparts Tuesday, just one week before the Prince William board is set to vote on a comprehensive plan amendment that would move the PW Digital Gateway forward.
The amendment would replan 2,133 acres along Pageland Lane adjacent to the Manassas National Battlefield Park and in the protected “rural crescent” to allow up to 27.6 million square feet of new data center development.
The letter, which the Fairfax board approved unanimously, urges that the Prince William supervisors not rezone any land in the Pageland Lane corridor – or extend public sewer in the rural crescent – until Prince William follows through with a study on the impacts on the Occoquan Reservoir.
The Prince William supervisors voted in August to ask the Northern Virginia Regional Commission to use its computer model to do the study, but did not agree to not wait for the results before voting on the Gateway amendment or voting on an update to the county’s comprehensive plan known as the “Pathway to 2040.”
Pathway to 2040 proposes mixed commercial development for the Pageland Lane corridor if the PW Digital Gateway amendment is not approved. It plan would also allow public sewer connections throughout the county and pave the way for about 36,000 more residential units than the current comprehensive plan, according to the county planning office.
The Fairfax supervisors acknowledged that Prince William County officials have done much work to plan for the land-use changes but nonetheless urged that the water study be completed before any parcels are rezoned – steps that would take place after the underlying comprehensive plan amendments are approved.
“We also encourage you to conduct additional analyses and coordination with Fairfax County prior to any final decisions on the extension of your sewer service area and on final road alignments that affect Fairfax County,” the letter said.
Fairfax planning staff: Keep Pageland Lane agricultural
Meanwhile, the Fairfax County Planning staff sent an even stronger letter to the Prince William Board and planning staff this week urging that they retain Pageland Lane’s agricultural zoning to protect not only the water quality in the Occoquan Reservoir but also the cultural and historic integrity of Manassas National Battlefield Park.
Fairfax County’s letter, signed by Deputy County Executive Rachel Flynn, was written in response to the Pathway to 2040 comprehensive plan update.
While Flynn said the office mixed-use designation “would not be as extensive as the proposed Digital Gateway,” she said it would still allow commercial uses “across a broad area incongruous with the surrounding landscape.”
Flynn also noted the proximity of Pageland Lane to the 5,071-acre Manassas battlefield and cited the National Park Service’s “strong opposition to the Digital Gateway proposal due to ‘certain’ and ‘substantial negative impacts’ on historic resources both within and outside the park.”
Commercial development of the rural area would require regrading and add impervious surfaces, which would increase “runoff, stream channel erosion, sedimentation, water salinization, heat buildup and noise,” Flynn wrote. “…Impacts are expected to intermittent and perennial streams, wetlands, steep slopes, soil resources, wildlife habitat (including that of rare, threatened and endangered species), and wildlife corridors.”
Accordingly, the letter recommended that the Pageland Lane corridor remain agricultural. To protect the battlefield, the letter says, a GIS-based viewshed analysis should be done “to accurately define views from all portions of the Manassas National Battlefield and its contributing historic landscapes.”
Land use designations for the surrounding areas should be “sympathetic to park and other historic assets,” and policies should be put in place to “protect the viability of all battlefield areas, buildings, cemeteries and other features of national, state, regional, and local significance,” the letter said.
Fairfax: Road plans problematic
Fairfax County planning staff further said Prince William’s proposal to eventually build a bypass to direct traffic away from the U.S. 29 and Va. 234 – and out of the battlefield – could be problematic for their residents.
A suggested northern route, or the “Battlefield Bypass,” would run into environmental constraints and impact homes and businesses, while the southern route, or the “U.S. 29 Alternative,” has no existing connection in Fairfax County, the letter says.
Supervisor Jeanine Lawson says board should ‘heed’ Fairfax’s warning
The letter was addressed to the Prince William supervisors as well as Prince William County’s Deputy County Executive and acting Planning Director Rebecca Horner. Neither Horner nor the county’s spokeswoman responded to a request for comment on the letter this week.
During a Friday, Oct. 28 press conference on the banks of the Occoquan Reservoir at Lake Ridge Marina, Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, one of the board’s two outspoken opponents of the PW Digital Gateway, read from some of the letters Fairfax County officials -- including supervisors, planning staff and Fairfax County Water Authority -- have sent to the Prince William supervisors regarding the PW Digital Gateway and Pathway to 2040.
The reservoir is owned by Fairfax County, Lawson pointed out, and Prince William County purchases much of its public water from the Fairfax County Water Authority.
Lawson noted it’s especially unusual for the Fairfax supervisors and Fairfax Water Authority to weigh in on Prince William land-use proposals and said she hoped her fellow supervisors would “heed their warnings.”
“They have expressed, in articulate documents, from experts, to slow this down and complete the water studies to understand the impacts that a 27.6 million-square-foot industrial corridor could have on this water supply,” Lawson said. “I think that we … should stop and listen to them and delay this comprehensive plan amendment and conduct the studies that need to be done.”
Fairfax supervisors debate how to weigh in
During their Oct. 25 meeting, the Fairfax supervisors debated how strong a stance to take against their neighbors’ plans. Board Chairman Jeff McKay, D-At Large, said the supervisors’ letter was being sent because of “the magnitude of the proposals being considered.”
“While not our usual practice, we believe it’s appropriate for our board to send a letter to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors endorsing our staff’s memos and requesting that prior to any zoning actions, additional study and coordination occur so that the two counties can continue to work together to address issues of mutual concern,” McKay said during the meeting.
At the suggestion of Supervisor Pat Herrity, R-Springfield, the Fairfax board considered sending an even stronger letter that would mirror the planning staff’s request that Prince William delay their vote on the PW Digital Gateway comprehensive plan amendment ant the Pathway to 2040 update until the regional water study is complete.
“It impacts the Occoquan Watershed--anything that does is of critical importance to me and should be to anybody who drinks Fairfax water,” Herrity said.
Supervisor Walter Alcorn, D-Hunter Mill, called the potential closure of U.S. 29 through the battlefield and the change of the area’s rural designation “pretty big bombs.”
Supervisor James Walkinshaw, D-Braddock, said he grew up near Pageland Lane and is “intimately familiar” with Prince William County’s land use policies. “I agree with everything that’s in the staff letter, especially with respect to the watershed and potential impacts on the watershed,” Walkinshaw said. Still, he said he was “very uncomfortable” discussing “Prince William County’s process.”
Vice Chair Penny Gross, D-Mason, said she agreed that Prince William should make its own decisions, but added: "When it comes to water, especially, water doesn't know any boundaries.”
The Fairfax supervisors ultimately approved McKay’s version of the letter. There’s no indication yet, however, that Prince William County supervisors will comply with the request.
Northern Virginia Regional Commission officials said in August that the watershed study could take about 18 months to complete.
That worries Kathy Kulick, a founding member of the “HOA Roundtable,” a coalition of more than 50 homeowners’ associations, that organized over the past year to oppose the PW Digital Gateway. Kulick said the rezonings likely won’t be rejected if the supervisors approve the Digital Gateway amendment Nov. 1.
“The [Fairfax] staff letter is very strong, and we were glad to see it and we agree with it,” Kulick said. She called the supervisors’ letter “concerning,” however, because it fell short of endorsing the staff’s recommendations despite the supervisors saying that was their intent.
“We’re very disappointed because we don’t see an alignment with supervisors and their staff,” Kulick said. “There should be a much more robust coordination when it looks like the water quality of the reservoir is going to be threatened.”
Reach Cher Muzyk and Jill Palermo at news@fauquier.com
