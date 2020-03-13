Fairfax County schools will close Friday “to help ease parent, staff and student anxiety” amid the ongoing threat from the coronavirus, Superintendent Scott Brabrand announced late Thursday night.
In a letter to Fairfax County families and staff, Brabrand said the school division heard “genuine concern” from parents about keeping schools open while the coronavirus response escalates around the country.
“Schools are closing in Maryland, and several other states, and a state of emergency was declared in Virginia,” Brabrand wrote. “As a result, and in an abundance of caution, I believe it is prudent for FCPS to cancel school tomorrow to help ease parent, staff, and student anxiety.”
The school division had already planned to close on Monday, May 16, to assess plans for a possible extended closure due to coronavirus concerns.
Brabrand said the school division would reassess next steps on Monday.
“This remains a very fast moving narrative, and the situation Monday is likely to be very different than today,” the letter said. “We will determine Monday how we will proceed long term with FCPS operations.”
Fairfax school offices will be open as usual on Friday with an unscheduled leave policy in effect for 12-month employees, the superintendent said.
The full text of Brabrand’s letter is printed below:
Dear FCPS Families and Staff,
During the past several hours we continue to hear genuine concerns from parents about keeping our schools open while the coronavirus response escalates around the country. Schools are closing in Maryland, and several other states, and a state of emergency was declared in Virginia. As a result, and in an abundance of caution, I believe it is prudent for FCPS to cancel school tomorrow to help ease parent, staff, and student anxiety.
Therefore, all FCPS schools will be closed Friday, March 13, 2020.
School offices and central offices will open on time with an unscheduled leave policy in effect for 12-month employees. (Condition 2). The following activities in schools and on school grounds are canceled:
- extracurricular activities
- interscholastic contests
- team practices
- field trips
- middle school after-school programs
- professional learning and training courses
- adult and community education classes
- recreation programs and community use by outside groups not affiliated with FCPS
School age child care (SACC) centers are closed.
Monday, March 16, will remain a student holiday/staff development day to allow our classroom teachers to prepare for the possibility of distance learning.
This remains a very fast moving narrative, and the situation Monday is likely to be very different than today. We will determine Monday how we will proceed long term with FCPS operations.
Thank you for your patience and understanding.
Sincerely,
Scott Brabrand, Superintendent
Fairfax County Public Schools
