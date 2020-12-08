The $300 million Va. 28 bypass, approved by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors in September, is planned to extend into Fairfax County where it will connect with the existing Va. 28 near the Fairfax County line. But it remains unclear whether the Fairfax “tie-in” will require a public hearing from the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors.
At a virtual townhall event hosted by Prince William and Fairfax County transportation officials Monday evening, Fairfax County Transportation Director Tom Biesiadny said that a Fairfax County Board of Supervisors public hearing is “to be determined depending on how the project ends up.”
“The board of supervisors will be kept informed of the project along the way. We still have quite a while to go in the process. There will be numerous opportunities for the citizens in Fairfax County as well as the board to engage in the project,” Biesiadny said.
Prince William County has already started the bypass’ two-year design process. But the official route, including the Fairfax County tie-in, is not yet final. The topic is a source of controversy among some Fairfax County residents who worry about the potential impacts to the Bull Run Regional Park and surrounding wetlands.
The road is planned to extend Godwin Drive to create a new four-lane road along Flat Branch Creek in Manassas that would cross Bull Run Creek and cut across Fairfax County’s Bull Run Regional Park before connecting with Ordway Road and Compton Road in Fairfax County, where it is tentatively planned to intersect with the existing Va. 28.
The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority is contributing $89 million to the project. Prince William County will fund the rest of the project using a $200 million road bond approved by county voters by referendum in November 2019.
It is among the largest infrastructure projects ever undertaken by Prince William County.
The bypass’ design phase is expected to be completed in 2023, and construction is expected to begin in 2025 and be completed by 2027. The road will likely require the taking of more than 50 homes through the eminent domain process, including numerous homes located along Flat Branch creek in Manassas and up to 10 mobile homes in a Yorkshire mobile home park.
Some Fairfax County residents, including several civic associations located in the southern and western area of the county, are miffed that Prince William County approved a new road in Fairfax County without a formal public hearing in Fairfax and are requesting county allow more public input into the bypass’ Fairfax portion.
Biesiadny and Prince William County transportation officials reassured Fairfax residents that Fairfax County will be involved in the design process with ample opportunity for public input as the road works its way through the design process.
“The board of supervisors will be engaged in the design process. We’ll be involved in commenting and providing input to Prince William on the project,” Biesiadny said.
