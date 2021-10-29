Fairfax police to increase presence at shopping malls over Halloween weekend

Without mentioning specific threats, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis says his department is increasing patrols this Halloween weekend in response to “potential public safety impacts” at shopping plazas and malls across the Northern Virginia region.
Davis held a press conference on Friday, Oct. 29 to address public safety concerns, but did not say exactly what concerns they are responding to.
In a statement, Fairfax County police said, “It is routine for information to be shared throughout the national capital region daily and we are always in real-time communication with federal and regional partners. Police patrols throughout Fairfax County have been increased for the Halloween weekend. This includes major thoroughfares, transit hubs, shopping plazas and malls.”
Prince William County police released a statement on social media at 5 p.m. on Friday that said the department is aware of information circulating regarding a potential threat of violence in the Northern Virginia area, but that police "have not received any credible information of a threat."
MESSAGE FROM #PWCPD REGARDING REGIONAL THREATS. If you see something, say something by calling police at 703-792-6500 or 9-1-1 for emergencies; pic.twitter.com/wKxUt34awd— Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) October 29, 2021
"We do ask our community to remain vigilant while we continue working with our law enforcement partners to ensure everyone remains safe. Law enforcement agencies in the region are in constant communication with one another and share information routinely," the statement said.
The FBI Washington D.C. office declined to comment in an email on Friday. But added that, “The FBI takes all potential threats to public safety seriously and we take all appropriate steps to determine the credibility of any information we receive.”
