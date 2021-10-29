You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fairfax police to increase presence at shopping malls over Halloween weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
new generic police lights 2

Without mentioning specific threats, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis says his department is increasing patrols this Halloween weekend in response to “potential public safety impacts” at shopping plazas and malls across the Northern Virginia region.

Davis held a press conference on Friday, Oct. 29 to address public safety concerns, but did not say exactly what concerns they are responding to.  

In a statement, Fairfax County police said, “It is routine for information to be shared throughout the national capital region daily and we are always in real-time communication with federal and regional partners. Police patrols throughout Fairfax County have been increased for the Halloween weekend. This includes major thoroughfares, transit hubs, shopping plazas and malls.”  

Prince William County police released a statement on social media at 5 p.m. on Friday that said the department is aware of information circulating regarding a potential threat of violence in the Northern Virginia area, but that police "have not received any credible information of a threat." 

"We do ask our community to remain vigilant while we continue working with our law enforcement partners to ensure everyone remains safe. Law enforcement agencies in the region are in constant communication with one another and share information routinely," the statement said. 

The FBI Washington D.C. office declined to comment in an email on Friday. But added that, “The FBI takes all potential threats to public safety seriously and we take all appropriate steps to determine the credibility of any information we receive.” 

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters