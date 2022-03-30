Citing concerns about the possible negative impacts on the Occoquan Reservoir – which supplies drinking water to 800,000 residents of Northern Virginia – the Fairfax County Water Authority is “strongly urging” Prince William County officials to request a “comprehensive study” of the effects of several large-scale developments on water quality in the reservoir and the larger Occoquan watershed.
The request is an unusual one for the Fairfax County Water Authority, which produces treated drinking water for more than 2 million residents of Northern Virginia, including 350,000 in Prince William County.
Such studies are generally only triggered by major land-use changes in the region. The last was contemplated – but never completed – in the early 1990s, when Disney proposed an American-history-themed amusement park in western Prince William County, according to Normand Goulet, a senior environmental planner for the Northern Virginia Regional Commission.
The only reason a watershed impact study didn’t happen then was because Disney canceled the theme park in 1994before the study could get under way, Goulet told the Prince William Timeson Tuesday, March 29.
In a March 21 letter to Rebecca Horner, a Prince William deputy county executive, Fairfax County Water Authority General Manager Jamie Bain Hedges made the case that threeland-use changes being considered by Prince William County are big enough to warrant the first comprehensive study of the Occoquan watershed in nearly three decades.
The large-scale land-use changes Hedges cites include Prince William County’s comprehensive plan update, which would eliminate Prince William County’s “rural area” designation, known as the “rural crescent,” where development is limited to one home per 10 acres and extensions of the public sewer lines are largely prohibited. The comprehensive planproposes a new “agricultural and forestall” designation on more than 75,000 acres where up to one home per 5 acres would be allowed with public sewer extensions in certain areas – including in the rural crescent.
The other two proposals citedin the letter are the controversial “Prince William Digital Gateway,” which would replan 2,133 acres in the Pageland Lane corridor in western Prince William County to allow for more than 27 million square feet of data centers, as well as the proposed expansion of the county’s “Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District,” a 10,000-acre area where data centers are allowed by right.
Hedges’ letter notes that Prince William County, as a member of the NVRC, has been helping support systematic efforts to monitor and improve water quality in the Occoquan watershed since the 1970s. That effort includes a computer modelthat can help county officials make decisions about major land-use changes by estimating their impact to the watershed in terms of stormwater runoff and pollutants such as nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment.
“Given the historic investment and achievements already made by the watershed communities over the preceding five decades to improve and protect the [Occoquan] Reservoir as a vital drinking water resource, and the magnitude of the planning initiatives under consideration by Prince William County, a study through the Occoquan Basin Policy Board utilizing the [computer model] is an essential input to the land-use decision process,” Hedges writes.
County: No decision yet
As of this week, Prince William County officials had not yet complied with Fairfax County Water Authority’s request by formally asking NVRC for the study. But NVRC officials have participated in at least one conference call with officials from Prince William County and the Fairfax County Water Authority to discuss the possibility, Goulet said Tuesday.
“We had some conversations with all of the parties because [the proposed development changes] have been in the news,” Goulet said. “We’re looking at a path forward.”
The study, if requested, would involve running the NRVC’s Occoquan Watershed Model, a computer tool, with inputs relative to the new developments. Among other things, the model is designed to help officials understand what thousands ofacres of new “impervious surfaces” – development that replace fields and pastures with roads and buildings – would mean in terms of increased stormwater runoff and related pollutants and sediment in the Occoquan Reservoir.
The NVRC takes no position on whether such a study should occurbut would rather only facilitate it should Prince William County – or any other jurisdiction that relies on the Occoquan Reservoir for drinking water – request it, Goulet said.
He noted, however, that since most of the information for the study would come from Prince William County, its participation is crucial. Part of the challenge, however, Goulet said, is coming up with the right inputs for the model to consider.
“We’re evaluating what the options are,” he added. “We don’t know if the model would say there would be an impact.”
The model is generally only effective at looking at large-scale changes in the watershed. The model was used to justify Fairfax County’s decision in the 1980s to downplan much of its acreagein the Occoquan watershed to generally one home per 5 acres, Goulet said.
Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler said Tuesday she was not aware of conversations between Prince William County officials and the NVRC about the possibility of a watershed impact study and that no decisions have yet been made.
"Any actions going forward have not been decided," Wheeler said in an email.
Fairfax County Water Authority officials “recently spoke with staff from Prince William County to provide background on the model and the NVRC framework,” Susan Miller, a spokeswoman, said in an email Monday.
Miller reiterated that the “best use” for the Occoquan Watershed Model is to evaluate “larger land-use considerations, such as the ones under consideration” in Prince William County.
“Even if other jurisdictions were to request such a study, it would be important to have Prince William County participate to capture the land-use scenarios being considered in Prince William County,” Miller added in an email.
The request from Fairfax County Water Authority to evaluate the impact on the Occoquan Reservoir of the proposed rural area data center corridor and other developments envisioned in the rural areawas welcome news to those voicing concerns about such changes. Kim Hosen, executive director of the Prince William Conservation Alliance, said she considers the request “a show-stopper” that should compel Prince William County officials to seriously consider threats of such developments to the watershed and the region’s drinking water.
“I think they are legitimately alarmed,” Hosen said of Fairfax County Water Authority. “It’s a dramatic change to the watershed.”
Hosen said the letter should also underscore the fact that development in Prince William’s rural area can have long-term impacts on the county’s lower-income residents who have fewer options about where they live.
“If you build in the west, you hurt the watershed in the east,” she said. “And where are most of the county’s poorer residents … living? In the east.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
