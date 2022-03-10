Fairfax County officials want Prince William County to rethink the proposed “PW Digital Gateway,” which would replan 2,133 acres along Pageland Lane to allow for new data centers. Fairfax’s objections are based mainly on the effects of the development on the Occoquan watershed, including Bull Run, whose reservoir is a major source of drinking water for both Fairfax and Prince William counties.
A letter from Fairfax County officials also includes “significant concerns” from its environmental, public works and planning departments.
In a six-page letter, Fairfax officials laid out a series of objections to what would be a major land-use change for northwest Prince William County, one that would shift its current use from agricultural to data-center friendly. The letter is part of a collection of comments from more than a dozen agencies that address a comprehensive plan amendment to create the proposed "PW Digital Gateway." The corridor, which could include up to 27.6 million square feet of new data center space, is being pushed by dozens of homeowners who hope to sell their properties along Pageland Lane to data companies for hefty sums.
The comments will be considered by Prince William County’s planning staff, the planning commission and the board of county supervisors, which will have the final say on the proposal when it comes to them, likely sometime this summer. Deputy Prince William County Executive Rebecca Horner, asked in an email if the Fairfax comments carried special weight, replied, “We welcome all comments, and we treat all comments the same.”
During a Jan. 27 public input session on the gateway, a slim majority of speakers opposed it. On Thursday, March 3, a three-hour session at Gainesville High School, ostensibly to collect citizen input on a proposed expansion of the county’s “data center overlay district,” an area where data centers are allowed by-right, morphed into a referendum on the Digital Gateway. About half of those who spoke about the gateway were in favor and half were opposed.
Like Fairfax, Loudoun County also commented on the proposal. While the county’s objections were milder than those of Fairfax, its planning and zoning director did voice concern over potential visual impacts created by a cluster of data centers on land zoned for large lot homes nearby in Loudoun.
The Sully District Council of Citizen Associations, an umbrella organization for homeowner associations in western Fairfax, also weighed in. On Feb. 21, its land use and transportation committee passed a resolution stating that the gateway proposal is “inconsistent with environmental policy for protection of the Occoquan,” likely to damage the local transportation network, and incompatible with preservation of historic resources and the area’s rural character.
Opponent asks neighboring counties to weigh in
Fairfax County’s views apparently were prompted by an email exchange between Gainesville resident Bill Wright and Fairfax Board of County Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay, D-At Large. On Dec. 19, Wright, who opposes the digital gateway corridor, sent an email to McKay alerting him to the proposed data center corridor.
“Fairfax County has a stake in this too, since you are downstream of us along the Occoquan watershed,” Wright wrote. He noted that Fairfax was not on the original list of agencies invited to comment but urged McKay to do so.
On Jan. 3, Wright sent a follow-up email to McKay, citing a letter from the Virginia Department of Forestry warning that development in the corridor, which contains 12.4 miles of streams, could destroy riparian buffers essential to the water quality of Bull Run and the Occoquan Reservoir.
McKay responded the next day, saying he and his staff would look into the matter. “While we cannot dictate how Prince William County develops its land, should any proposal have adverse impacts on Fairfax County, I would certainly voice my concerns to the appropriate decision makers,” he wrote.
Fairfax County: ‘Protection of this watershed of paramount concern’
Fairfax’s letter, sent Feb. 23 and signed by Planning Director Barbara Byron, makes clear that its objections are those of Fairfax County planning staff and not the board of supervisors. Still, the concerns are strongly worded and find fault with the proposal for a half-dozen reasons.
The letter notes that Fairfax has kept its western portion rural to protect Bull Run and the Occoquan Reservoir, which provides water for much of northern Virginia.
“Continued protection of this watershed is of paramount concern to Fairfax County,” Byron writes. Her letter states that industrial development and expansion of water and sewer into the area “would not be compatible” with the need to protect the reservoir.
She notes that Fairfax has designated the area on its side of Bull Run for agricultural or low-density residential use to preserve its wildlife habitat and rural landscape. She says the Digital Gateway would result in the removal of significant mature forests, resulting in loss of habitat for plants and wildlife.
Fairfax, her letter says, prioritizes tree preservation over new tree plantings. It suggests that new development be accompanied by an urban forestry program. And it says that development should be accompanied by a noise study, noise baffles, noise mitigation and efforts to reduce light emissions.
On the water pollution front, she notes that creation of a 27.6 million-square-foot data center cluster will increase impervious ground coverage and add more runoff and pollutants to the watershed -- something “not consistent with the policies of Fairfax County or the similar current policies of Prince William County.”
Fairfax, she notes, designated its side of Bull Run as a Water Supply Protection Overlay district to reduce such contamination.
Fairfax supports comments from Prince William’s Heritage Resources staff, which recommends a 200-foot buffer in the project area to minimize visual impacts, studies of potentially significant cultural sites and preservation of existing cemeteries in the area, she writes.
In its one positive finding, Fairfax says the data center district would only moderately increase traffic to and from Fairfax, and it found the proposed widening of Pageland Lane to four lanes “reasonable.”
But in sum, the Fairfax County staff said it “has significant concerns” regarding the impact of the plan and “encourages Prince William County to reconsider the proposal.”
Loudoun cites visual impacts
Loudoun County’s concerns were comparatively mild. Its letter, signed by acting Director of Planning and Zoning James David, took issue with the applicant’s characterization of nearby Loudoun development as high density. He said that the area in question is planned for low-density residential and non-residential uses, plus an existing quarry. He noted that eastern edge of the Digital Gateway zone is only one mile from the Loudoun border, which is planned for mineral extraction and large-lot neighborhoods. While Bull Run and its floodplain can provide a buffer between the data centers and the homes on large lots, Loudoun asked that Prince William consider the visual impact of the data centers on these homes.
Loudoun filed its comments on Jan. 20. In an email to Wright, Prince William County Senior Planner Bryce Barrett wrote that “adjacent jurisdictions” had been invited to comment, but a request to him to clarify went unanswered at press time.
Wright said he did not urge Loudoun to comment because “I didn't think the effect was as great as it would be in Fairfax.”
