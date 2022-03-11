Although the SERVE Bowl-a-Thon won’t be held this year due to continuing concerns about COVID exposure, registration for “Strides for Stronger Families,” an event to benefit the SERVE campus of NVFS, is now open. The challenge runs March 23 through April 1.
During this 10-day virtual event, participants log the minutes of their fitness activities. Invite friends, family, colleagues, neighbors, etc. to participate and fundraise for greater Prince William. Visit https://bit.ly/3Iox7HF for more information and to register. Questions? Email jwarren@nvfs.org.
Are you looking for a quick volunteer project? The ACTS Hunger Prevention Center has an ongoing need for donations of dairy products, Pull-Ups (sizes 4T and 5T), baby wipes and toiletries to include soap, shampoo, toothpaste and deodorant.
Donations of these items help vulnerable families in the greater Prince William community maintain basic health and hygiene. Please bring donations on weekdays to the Hunger Prevention Center, 17958 Dr. David Cline Lane in Dumfries. Email SCouteau@actspwc.org for more information.
AFS Intercultural Programs is looking for volunteer host families and liaisons for high school exchange students coming to Virginia from more than 90 countries in August and September. Sharing daily life with a teenager from another country and culture is a rich and rewarding experience and is a wonderful way for you and your family to bring more understanding into the world.
To meet students coming to your area, or to apply to be a volunteer host family, please visit www.afsusa.org/host-family/. You may also complete a hosting interest form, and AFS will contact you, www.afsusa.org/host-family/get-started/. Call 1-800-AFS-INFO (option #2) for more information.
The wonderful staff at Catholic Charities has a number of volunteer opportunities open for those interested in helping newcomers to our country. Openings include ESOL teachers in a variety of topics, administrative support in their Manassas, Fredericksburg and Arlington offices (bilingual skills in Spanish required) and on-call interpreters fluent in Dari, Pashto and Farsi. There’s also a new mentoring program in need of volunteers to help exceptional refugee students between the ages of 15 and 24. Help those new to our country navigate the various aspects of getting settled, and bridge language barriers. Email Lea Ann at volunteer.newcomer@ccda.net to learn more.
Save the date: Historic Dumfries Virginia will be holding a Spring History Fair (renamed from Charter Day) on Saturday, April 30, at 11 a.m. at Merchant Park, 3944 Cameron St. in Dumfries. Volunteers age 18 and up are needed to help organizations/vendors to their assigned spots, interact with the public to answer questions, give handouts, staff the Historic Dumfries table, help with some delicious BBQ and possibly help with post-event cleanup. COVID social distancing will be observed. Please call 703-221-2218 or email info@historicdumfriesva.org to learn more.
The Human Services Alliance of Greater Prince William needs adult volunteers to serve on a committee to review grants submitted to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Community Grant Program. Volunteers are needed to review and score grant proposals. Training and instruction will be provided. This is a remote volunteer opportunity; however, internet access is required as an online grants management platform is being used. Meetings will be held via Zoom, but some in-person meetings may be required. The ARPA grant submission period ends March 13, and the review process will occur between March 14 and 27. Please visit https://bit.ly/3oXX7lN for more information; email bfulford@alliancegpw.org for more information.
Medical Reserve Corps: Support your local health department and your community during a public health emergency. Volunteers are needed to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics, and more.
Medical experience is not required; they have roles for everyone. Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be 18 years of age, complete minimum training and pass a state background check to serve. Please fill out an application at vamrc.org.
Are you a history buff? Prince William County Office of Historic Preservation is looking for volunteers to help as interpretive guides, event assistants and gardeners at various historical sites in the county. Group projects are available. Some opportunities are appropriate for youth ages 13 to 18. Experience the county’s history while supporting our community. Call 703-792-4754 or email historicpreservation@pwcgov.org to learn more.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703-369-5292. ou can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
