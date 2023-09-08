The sun is bearing down on the parking lot at Forest Greens Golf Club in Triangle at 10 a.m. on a Tuesday in mid-August as Mike Sullivan steps out of his car ready to seize the day. People in polo shirts and khakis make their way to the green, and golf carts cruise around between holes. But Sullivan walks the opposite direction, sporting a T-shirt and a rectangular shaped backpack as he enters the woods at the far end of the lot.
After trekking through countless dead leaves and over downed logs, he eventually reaches a small patch of repurposed field hockey turf and sets down his bag. Sullivan unzips his pack, picks a small disc from his stash, warms up his arm and launches it through a gauntlet of trees.
The disc sails through the first hole at the Forest Valley Disc Golf course, a new course that opened in June thanks to a partnership between the Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism and the NOVA Disc Golf Association, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting the game across Northern Virginia.
Sullivan, who is treasurer and a founding member of the NOVA Disc Golf Association, is part of a burgeoning community of disc golf players in the county and one of the volunteers who helped make the course a reality.
The course is the second to be built in Prince William County. The first is in Lake Ridge. But before that, the NOVA Disc Golf Association had many members who lived in Prince William County had no place to play close to home. Players had to travel to places like Arlington and Fairfax, Sullivan said.
“This (course) grew out of our efforts to get any disc golf courses in Prince William because there were no public disc golf courses,” Sullivan said.
It’s clear the popularity of disc golf is growing. The NOVA Disc Golf Association Facebook group has more than 4,000 members.
Another reason Forest Valley was built was to give players a more challenging course in the county. While the Lake Ridge course is fairly open, the new course is filled with obstacles, which Sullivan said makes a huge difference for players.
“The best situations, I’ll say, are when a community has access to both of those broad styles of play. People are able to refine their games and find different ways to enjoy the discs that they have,” he said.
Course designer John Biscoe took this into account when designing the Forest Valley course, with his goal being to make it both fun and difficult.
“Particular goals at Forest (Valley) were to provide a degree of challenge generally lacking on NOVA courses across a wide spectrum of participants,” Biscoe said.
The idea for the course in Triangle came from Seth Hendler-Voss, director of the county’s department of parks, recreation and tourism. In late 2019, he noticed the success of events held at the Signal Hill Park and Lake Ridge courses. Hendler-Voss helped redesign the Richmond Hill course in Asheville and told Sullivan about a potential spot for a course
“He said, ‘This is golf course-owned land, so the county owns it,’” Sullivan recalled. “It’s 70 acres; some of it’s probably usable, some of it’s probably not, but get out there and walk it and see if it’ll work for your purposes.”
The pandemic paused the construction of the course until 2022. That’s when Sullivan and others began the process of turning the wooded area into a course.
“We had a lot of chainsaw work to do; we had a lot of clearing work to do,” he said.
Biscoe joined on to design the course in 2020 and finished the process in late 2022. He said he experienced some challenges along the way, especially with the terrain.
“As the project progressed, it also became apparent that it was quite possible to engage too much elevation change out there due to the nature of the land; so, some tweaking occurred to reduce that a bit,” he said.
According to Biscoe, the county originally budgeted $75,000 for the project, and in June, the 18-hole course was completed and introduced to the public.
Although Forrest Valley has only been in existence for a few months, it has already received plenty of feedback from all types of members of the disc golf community.
Professional disc golf players have already given the course rave reviews, with local Virginia players already enjoying throwing amongst the trees.
“It’s gonna be a destination course,” Sullivan said.
Biscoe agreed that the course had been very well received in general but mentioned he’s received some feedback about it being too difficult, which he argued was kind of his point while designing it.
“This course is complex and doesn't tend to reveal all of itself in one trip,” he said.
Being a player on the course himself, Sullivan said he believes it is the best wooded course in the Mid-Atlantic region, touting the incredible design.
“There are no filler holes; every hole is interesting; every hole is different,” he said.
Biscoe believes that setting goals like this tends to be counter-productive and that it should be up to those who hit the course to judge for themselves.
“That stuff is for the players to judge after the fact,” Biscoe said.
Reach Jack Parry at news@fauquier.com
