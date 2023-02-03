Photo_Business_Tous les Jours_interior rack.jpeg

A rack of baked goods packed to go at TOUS les JOURS, an international bakery that opened in November in at Virginia Gateway in Gainesville.
Photo_Business_Tous les Jours_mochi pancake.jpeg

Some of the savory pastries offered at TOUS les JOURS at Virginia Gateway center in Gainesville.
Photo_Business_Tous les Jours_spinach pastries.jpeg

Some of the pastries offered at TOUS les JOURS at Virginia Gateway center in Gainesville.
Photo_Business_Tous les Jours_strawberry croissant.jpeg

Some of the sweet pastries offered at TOUS les JOURS at Virginia Gateway center in Gainesville.
Photo_Business_Tous les Jours_seating area 1.jpeg
Photo_Business_Tous les Jours_sitting area_2.jpeg

The interior, with a capacity of 185, features varied seating options, including counter-height stools along the windows, plush chairs for socializing, an elevated area with small workstations and two private rooms for parties of six or more to gather.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.