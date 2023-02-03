TOUS les JOURS, an international bakery chain boasting more than 1,650 stores worldwide, has opened a franchise location in the Virginia Gateway center in Gainesville.
Meaning “every day” in French, TOUS les JOURS is a French-Asian fusion bakery offering more than 300 different freshly baked goods, including gourmet cakes, artisanal sweet and savory pastries, and handcrafted beverages. The restaurant is co-owned by Yosoon “Robert” Lee of Gainesville, Sung Dong Oh of Fairfax, and Young Dong Oh of Centreville.
Five limited-time cakes for Valentine’s Day will be featured in February, and two new menu items—bubble tea and bingsu (a Korean shaved ice dessert)—are coming this summer, says Hans Park, Lee’s son-in-law.
Park, who works at the Gainesville bakery, says all the items are baked fresh daily and that the owners’ family members fill the main positions at the restaurant.
“They do some prep the night before and start work at 5 a.m. every day,” he says. One of the daughters is the head cake baker. She went to TOUS les JOURS’ headquarters in New York to receive training, he said.
While business has been steady since the Nov. 22, 2022, opening, they’re looking forward to warmer weather so that the ample outdoor seating can also be used. The owners wanted to open TOUS les JOURS in Gainesville “to create a place where people could come together in a different environment,” Park said.
The interior, with a capacity of 185, features varied seating options, including counter-height stools along the windows, plush chairs for socializing, an elevated area with small workstations and two private rooms for parties of six or more to gather.
Park says that customers’ favorites so far include the caramel apple pastry, blueberry Danish, donuts and chocolate croissants. Savory favorites are the spicy sausage and the honey cheese pancake mochi. The pecan pie and all the macarons are gluten-free.
“I see it as more of a Korean bakery, way more than French—which isn’t a bad thing at all. The taro bread is amazing; love the donuts,” says Paul Tomaselli of Haymarket, a moderator in the Facebook group “Northern Virginia Foodies.”
He said he hasn’t been able to try everything yet because “the selection is insane.”
The ube lattes are good, too, Tomaselli added, via email.
Julia Strobele, of Manassas Park, used to frequent the establishment’s Centreville location, “but the Gainesville one is much bigger and nicer in my opinion,” she said via email. “The food was fresh; my coffee came quick; and the staff is very helpful and sweet.”
Ilycia Silver, of Aldie, wrote about her experience, saying she ordered some visually stunning cakes around the holidays but wasn’t thrilled with the taste. She never complained.
“It is not my place to yuck someone else’s yum!” she explained. “I hope that other folks enjoy their products! They did a great job renovating the space, and I was thrilled to see the parking lot filled again.”
The location, formerly Grafton Street Pub, was vacant since late 2019 before the bakery opened in November 2022. As TOUS les JOURS, the space is brightly lit and features white, gold and pink hues throughout the design.
“I thought the ambiance of the place is amazing,” said Tomaselli.
“We get a lot of compliments on the design,” Park said. “People tell us they’re glad we’re here.”
