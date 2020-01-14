Virginia lawmakers took the first step in a renewed effort to pass the Equal Rights Amendment Tuesday morning when a House of Delegates committee voted to advance the measure to the House floor.
The vote came during an 8 a.m. meeting of the House Privileges and Elections Committee.
House Joint Resolution 1, which would add Virginia to the list of states ratifying the ERA to the United States Constitution, passed on a 13-to-9 party-line vote.
After the vote, House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn said Virginia stands “on the precipice of history.”
“Today’s vote in the House Privileges and Elections Committee brings us one step closer to giving women their long overdue place in the founding document of our nation. We will take swift quick action on the House floor to ensure Virginia is the 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment and engrave it in the Constitution of the United States,” Filler-Corn said in a statement.
Patrons of the House bill include Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-2nd, and Del. Hala Ayala, D-51st, both of Prince William County.
The only local lawmaker casting a vote in the committee was Del. Mark Cole, R-88th, who represents parts of Fauquier and Stafford counties. He joined his fellow Republicans in voting against the measure.
The #ERA just passed out of the House Privileges and Elections committee! So proud to be the Chief Co-Patron of this resolution with @JCarrollFoy! #VAratifyERA pic.twitter.com/wYV9ngGfjm— Delegate Hala Ayala (@HalaAyala) January 14, 2020
