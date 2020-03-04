The Piedmont Environmental Council will co-host a community information session tonight about two natural gas projects planned for Fauquier and Prince William counties.
The PEC is partnering with environmental groups Food and Water Watch, the Virginia chapter of the Sierra Club and Fauquier Climate Change Group for the event, which will be held Wednesday, March 4, at 6:30 p.m. at the PEC office at 45 Horner St. in Warrenton.
Food and Water Watch organizer Jolene Mafnas will be presenting information about these projects at the meeting.
PEC Communications Advisor Cindy Sabato said the goal of the meeting is to give county residents the opportunity to learn more about what’s being proposed and already under way.
The construction of an 8-mile natural gas pipeline expansion, called the Southeastern Trail Expansion project, is already under construction in Fauquier and Prince William counties. The project will increase the capacity of the existing Transcontinental Pipeline, which runs from Texas to New York City.
The new pipeline route runs adjacent to Va. 28 in Fauquier and Prince William. The project includes upgrades to an existing natural gas compressor station in Manassas, Virginia in addition to the new section of pipeline.
Work on the project began in early February and is expected to be completed and in service by November 2020.
A separate natural gas pipeline project in Fauquier and Prince William is in the early stages of planning. Virginia Natural Gas pipeline is aiming to connect its existing pipeline to the expanded Transco pipeline in Prince William County to bring natural gas to a new power plant in Charles City County, outside Richmond.
The new section will add 9.5 miles of pipeline that will stretch from its existing pipeline in Fauquier County to the Transco pipeline in Prince William County, just outside Nokesville. The new line includes plans for a new compressor station in the Nokesville area.
