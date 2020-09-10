The sign on the bulletin board said, “Welcome to kindergarten,” but teacher Marissa Glovier sat in her classroom alone. A bright blue rug with cheery rainbow letters lay empty at her feet. Behind her, classroom tables were tipped on their sides and pushed against the wall next to stacks of child-sized chairs.
“Hello, hello!” said Glovier, as she smiled into one of two computer screens on her desk. “I’m so happy to see your smiling faces. Welcome!”
For the next several minutes, 10 of Glovier’s 19 kindergarten students popped onto her screen -- some from laptops, some from iPads, some from a parent's cell phone.
Glovier greeted each child enthusiastically with a double wave and a wide smile. After a few minutes, she stood and led the faces on the screen in the Pledge of Allegiance and then asked each to introduce themselves and say their favorite color.
Soon after, Glovier held aloft two cards printed with microphones, one marked with a red diagonal line. The first lesson of the school year? Teaching students who cannot yet read how to “mute” and “unmute” their devices.
“Can you make your mute button look like this?” she asked, holding up the unmute card. “Audrey did it. Good job, Audrey!”
Tuesday was far from a typical first day of school at Elizabeth Vaughan Elementary in Woodbridge, but it was no doubt historic. For the first time in the school division's history -- and amid a global pandemic -- the new school year began in the safest way the school board deemed possible: with mostly online instruction for the county's 90,000 students.
Instead of boarding buses and filing into the county’s 100 school buildings, students in pre-K through high school stayed home instead, firing up computers, electronic tablets and cell phones to check into classrooms virtually.
By most accounts, the school division had “an overall positive” first day of school, Prince William County schools’ spokeswoman Diana Gulotta said late Tuesday afternoon.
About 1,200 special education students and those learning English attended school in person this week, putting about 600 school buses on county roads in the mornings and afternoons, Gulotta said.
Students learning virtually accounted for 5.3 million page views on the school division’s “Canvas” online learning platform; 28,500 new users on Zoom; 16,718 Zoom meetings as well as almost 392,000 log-ins on Tuesday alone, Gulotta said.
Some parents and students experienced technological difficulties and called school “help desks” with questions -- mostly about log-ins, lost passwords or about accidentally covering their laptop cameras. But other than that, things went smoothly, Gulotta said.
Getting prepared
In normal times, the halls of Vaughan Elementary would be teeming with about 630 students and dozens of staff members on the first day of school. On Tuesday, the building was eerily quiet. Only four teachers taught from their classrooms while the other 40 logged in from home, said Principal Mark Boyd.
Boyd spent the morning monitoring the day’s activities from his office, where he could pop into any of the virtual classes to monitor attendance and check for technical problems.
“I’ll be in every class before lunch,” Boyd said as he toggled between his three screens. “Usually, it takes me all day long to get in to every one.”
When Boyd heard that a fifth-grade student was celebrating her birthday on the first day of school, he popped into teacher Dianna Foglio’s classroom to say hello and sing happy birthday.
Boyd, who is in his 15th year at Vaughan, said it took a lot of work to get students and staff prepared for the first day of school despite the fact no children attended in person.
Teachers were supplied with computers, laptop backpacks with chargers, extra monitors and cameras for modeling writing and math problems from their desks.
Staff members, including custodians, worked for days to assemble class materials that were passed out to students and families last week, he said.
For kindergarteners, for example, the kits contained items such as plastic math manipulatives, magnetic alphabet letters, laminated “Letterland” phonics instruction sheets, small dry-erase boards and markers, and packets of copied worksheets.
The school has so far distributed about 240 laptops, which was as many as they had on hand before the new year began, Boyd said.
“We don’t have enough [computers] to do one-to-one at this point. We are hopeful more will be delivered, so everyone will have a device,” Boyd said.
Right now, some families are sharing school-provided computers, but Boyd said that’s not optimal because siblings are likely to have live online instruction at the same time.
The school is waiting for more computers and will hold another distribution day within the next two weeks to hand out the devices as well as other items they’re still waiting for, such as math books and at-home science kits, Boyd said.
First day goals: Making online learning ‘feel safe’
On the first day, Boyd made sure each of the schools’ online sessions, facilitated though Canvas and Zoom, were led by at least two instructors, a classroom teacher and a learning specialist or aide, just in case one of the instructors’ internet connections cut out.
He also had the school’s computer teacher and “parent liaison,” who speaks Spanish, available for students and parents who had difficulty logging onto the two programs.
Meanwhile, Assistant Principals Christina Badami and Michele Edwards manned the front office, helping parents and students needing to register for school or assisting with computer issues. Parents began arriving at school at 8:30 a.m. and continued lining up outside the office throughout the morning.
Like teachers in elementary schools across the county, Vaughan’s kindergarten through second-grade teachers delivered 90 minutes of “synchronous” or live instruction to students in two, 45-minute segments on Tuesday. Students in third through fifth grades had 120 minutes of live instruction, Boyd said.
Boyd said the teachers were encouraged to incorporate stretching or “brain breaks” into their online sessions or to shift focus every 12 to 18 minutes to keep students engaged.
All live sessions are recorded, so students and parents can access them if they are not able to watch them live. Teachers take attendance during live class periods, but students can “attend” sessions – and be marked present -- if they watch the recordings by the end of the week or turn in a class assignment.
Until the second quarter begins on Nov. 2, all but about 1,200 Prince William students will attend school virtually four days a week on Tuesdays through Fridays. Mondays will be reserved for “asynchronous” (non-live) course work and, in some cases, one-on-one work with counselors and teachers as needed.
Foglio, who teaches fourth- and fifth-grade language arts and social studies, held a virtual session with her fourth-grade students Tuesday morning from about 9 to 9:45 a.m. She was scheduled to hold a second session in the afternoon for fifth graders at 1 p.m.
Foglio said she was pleased that 21 of her 25 students attended her morning session. Only about half of Glovier’s 19 students logged in, but she said she still considered that a success given the number of parents who contacted her with difficulties with passwords or online accounts over the weekend.
Glovier also said she was relieved to see so many moms and dads sitting beside their kindergarteners during the morning online lesson. The school’s youngest students will need that extra support, especially in the beginning, she said.
“As the year goes on, they’ll be more confident, and they’ll be able to utilize and do the things I want them to do with technology. But at first, they may have never been on a laptop before,” she said.
“It’s definitely hard not being able to reach across the table and say, ‘See this button, right here? It’s the mute.’ In that aspect, it was difficult. But it’s exciting to see that they have so much support at home as well as at school.”
“The main goal for today was to survive and to reach the kids as much as possible, and to make virtual learning feel safe and not scary,” said Foglio.
“We’re going to have to be inventive, but I think building that classroom community is still going to be really important,” she added. “I already have kids emailing me, asking me questions, so I’m glad they’re not afraid to do that.”
As the clock wound toward noon, Boyd said he planned to visit some of the playgrounds at nearby apartment complexes during lunch to say hello to students playing outside and to remind them to be back in front of their computers for afternoon sessions.
Boyd said he expects most kids will take the virtual start of the new school year in stride, and that teachers and schools would ultimately benefit from the experience when things return to normal.
On example: online back-to-school open houses. The school offered their first such event last week and it was especially helpful for parents who couldn’t attend in person, Boyd said.
“This is their first [day]. This is what it is,” Boyd said of Vaughan students’ return to school. “They don’t necessarily recognize what’s [missing]. They’re excited.”
Another silver lining: No tears – at least not at school.
“For the first time ever, we don’t have any kindergarteners crying in the hallway,” Boyd said.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
