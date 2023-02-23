Faulty electrical wiring is to blame in a Wednesday afternoon fire that extensively damaged a Nokesville home, displacing one adult resident, according to Prince William County Fire and Rescue officials.
No one was injured as a result of the blaze, which was reported to firefighters at 4:47 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Crews arrived at the home, located in the 9000 block of Keyser Road in Nokesville, to find heavy fire and smoke conditions, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
The blaze was extinguished, and a county building official posted the property unsafe to occupy, Smolsky said in a news release.
The Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office “highly recommends” that electrical extension cords not be used for permanent purposes or for multiple appliances, Smolsky said.
In addition, wiring should never be exposed to or come in contact with combustible materials. Only UL-approved extension cords should be used and only according to the manufacturer’s instructions, Smolsky said.
