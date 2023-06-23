Daniel Mendoza, a 17-year-old Osbourn High School senior and resident of the East End Mobile Home Park, received a $1,000 scholarship from the Virginia Manufactured and Modular Housing Association.
The award was presented by Catholics for Housing Executive Director George Davies, whose Dumfries-based nonprofit took ownership of East End in 2018 and continues to upgrade and add events and programs at the Centreville Road Park.
The scholarship provides Daniel with $500 in each of the fall and spring semesters to attend Northern Virginia Community College, where he plans to pursue nursing. In addition to the award, Daniel was also awarded a $1,000 Jennie Dean CTE Vocational Scholarship from the Rotary Club of Manassas.
A resident of East End Mobile Home Park for the past nine years, Daniel will be the first person in his family to attend college. He was introduced to nursing as a career as part of the Nursing Assistant Program at Osbourn High School.
“I decided after I installed myself into the program at Osbourn that I really enjoyed the course, and I wanted to further my scope of practice by becoming a registered nurse,” he said.
In 2018, CFH and its partners stepped in to purchase the East End Mobile Home Park in Manassas, stopping its pending condemnation due to ongoing water and sewer issues.
In the years since CFH purchased East End Mobile Home Park, progress and improvements have continued. Ongoing physical upgrades include roadwork and paving, lighting, a new resource center with a playground and outdoor learning center and a new storage facility.
CFH continues to expand educational, social and recreational programs for East End residents.
CFH has worked for more than four decades to help individuals and families along a path of self- sufficiency, providing assistance to individuals and families all along the continuum of housing needs. For more information, visit cfhva.org.
Virginia National Bankshares announces quarterly cash dividend
Staff Reports
Virginia National Bankshares Corporation has announced a 0.33 cent per share cash dividend that will be paid on June 23 to shareholders of record as of June 9.
Virginia National Bankshares Corporation’s Board of Directors announced the quarterly dividend on May 24. The dividend represents an annual yield to shareholders of approximately 4.63% based on the closing price of the company’s common stock on May 24, according to a bank news release.
Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has nine banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties, three banking offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County and banking offices in Winchester and Richmond, Virginia.
The bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services for individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services.
Investment management services are offered through Masonry Capital Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
The company’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “VABK.” Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.
