Easier access to specialists, research trials promised as UVA becomes sole owner of Prince William, Haymarket and Culpeper hospitals

UVA Health’s move to buy out Novant Health and become the sole owner of Prince William Medical Center, the 130-bed hospital in Manassas, will provide more opportunities for local residents to access specialists and participate in clinical trials while expanding the University of Virginia’s healthcare footprint and teaching mission across the state, officials said Thursday.
UVA Health’s purchase of the Prince William Medical Center -- as well as the former Novant Health UVA Health System’s Culpeper and Haymarket medical centers -- was announced July 1.
UVA Health formerly had a 40% stake in the joint operating company that previously owned the three medical centers. The terms of the deal are not being made public, a UVA Health spokesperson said.
A news release announcing the merger stressed the expected benefits to local patients and to the University of Virginia’s teaching mission.
“As our academic health system expands throughout Virginia, we are able to provide the full range of primary and subspecialty care for patients throughout the commonwealth,” said Dr. K. Craig Kent, UVA Health’s chief executive officer and UVA executive vice president for health affairs. “UVA Health will be able to provide greater access to cutting-edge therapies and clinical trials that can lead to better treatments for all in the years to come.”
Dr. Babur Lateef, chairman of the Prince William County School Board as well as a member of the University of Virginia’s Board of Visitors and vice chairman of the UVA Health System board, said the three hospitals had not been fully utilized by the university under the previous ownership status.
With the medical centers now fully owned by UVA Health, residents will have better access to UVA Health specialists and specialties, which include pediatrics, liver transplants, neurosurgery and orthopedic surgery, Lateef said.
“I think you will see a more streamlined process for patients having access to the great specialists we have at UVA,” Lateef said, adding: “We want to better deliver the services Prince William needs. There’s a shortage of specialists … and we want to be able to fill in the gaps.”
Lateef further said he hopes University of Virginia medical students might eventually fulfill their rotations at the three Northern Virginia hospitals.
The Haymarket Medical Center has 60 beds, while the Culpeper Medical Center has 70. Together with the Prince William Medical Center, the three bring the total number of beds in the UVA Health System to more than 1,000, according to a UVA Health news release.
The three medical centers will not see major changes in staffing, and the current chief executive officer, Al Pilong, will continue in his current role, Lateef said.
Kent noted the opportunity to expand UVA’s teaching mission in remarks he shared in the UVA Health news release.
“By expanding our health system’s footprint, it will also provide us with more opportunities to fuel our teaching mission, which will benefit patients for decades to come by training the next generation of healthcare providers,” he said.
Jim Ryan, president of the University of Virginia, echoed Kent’s remarks.
“The expansion of UVA Health aligns with our mission to serve residents throughout the commonwealth with outstanding patient care,” Ryan said.
UVA Health is an academic health system that includes a 696-bed hospital in Charlottesville, the UVA School of Medicine, a level I trauma center, nationally recognized cancer and heart centers and primary and specialty clinics throughout Central Virginia.
