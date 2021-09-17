Early voting starts today in races for governor, lt. governor, attorney general, House of Delegates seats

Early voting begins today, Friday, Sept. 17 in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park to select Virginia's next governor, lt. governor, attorney general and members of the House of Delegates.
And, for the first time in recent memory, voters will be able to cast their ballots on a Sunday before the Nov. 2 election.
In Prince William County, early voting will take place on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Friday, Sept. 17, and Saturday, Oct. 30 at three primary locations: the county’s Office of Elections on Lee Avenue in Manassas, the Department of Motor Vehicles on Caton Hill Road in Woodbridge, and the Haymarket-Gainesville Community Library on Lightner Road in Haymarket.
On Monday, Oct. 18, two additional early voting locations open in the county. Voting will take place at the Brentsville Courthouse Historic Center on Bristow Road in Bristow and at the Dumfries Community Center, 17744 Main Street, in Dumfries.
All five locations will be open Monday through Saturday between Oct. 18 and Oct. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Weekend early voting begins Saturday, Oct. 9. Voters can also cast ballots on four Saturdays: Oct. 9, 16, 23 and 30. During the first two Saturdays, Oct. 9 and 16, early voting polling places will be open between 8:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. On Saturday Oct. 23 and 30, polling places will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday voting will take place on Sunday, Oct. 24, between 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Who's on the ballot?
Virginia's statewide races are on the top of the ballot, with Democratic former governor Terry McAuliffe facing off against Republican Glenn Youngkin and Liberation Party nominee Princess Blanding.
In the race for lieutenant governor, Del. Hala Ayala, D-51st, is giving up her state House seat to run as the Democratic nominee. She faces Republican Winsome Sears, of Winchester, who previously served in the Virginia House of Delegates.
In the attorney general's race, Democratic incumbent Mark Herring is seeking re-election to a third term. He is being challenged by Republican state Del. Jason Miyares.
All 100 seats in the Virginia House of Delegates are also up for re-election. Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park voters voters will choose legislators in eight districts -- all of which are currently held by Democrats.
In the race for the 2nd District House of Delegates seat, Democratic incumbent Del. Candi King is being challenged by Republican nominee Gina Ciarcia.
In the race for the 13th District House seat, Democratic incumbent Del. Danica Roem is being challenged by Republican nominee Chris Stone.
In the race for the 31st District House seat, Democratic incumbent Del. Elizabeth Guzman is being challenged by Republican nominee Ben Baldwin.
In the race for the 40th District House seat, Democratic incumbent Del. Dan Helmer is being challenged by Republican nominee Harold Pyon.
In the race for the 50th District House seat, Democrat Michelle E. Lopes-Maldonado faces off against Republican nominee Steve T. "Dr. Steve" Pleikhardt. The 50th District seat is currently held by Del. Lee Carter, who Lopes-Maldonado defeated in the June primary.
In the race for the 51st District House seat, Democratic nominee Briana Sewell faces off against Republican nominee Tim Cox. The 51st District seat is being vacated by Ayala, who is running for lieutenant governor.
In the race for the 52nd District House seat, Democratic incumbent Del. Luke Torian is being challenged by Republican nominee Maria E. Martin.
In the race for the 87th District House seat, Democratic incumbent Del. Suhas Subramanyam is being challenged by Republican nominee Gregory Moulthrop.
