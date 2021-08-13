You have permission to edit this article.
Early voting starts Sept. 17; state adds Sunday voting

  • Updated
  • 0
photo_ft_news_politics-1_20200918.jpg

Sept. 18 -- Mrs. Helen Craig, of Warrenton, fills out an absentee ballot at the Fauquier County registrar's office during the first day of absentee voting for the 2020 general election.

 Times Staff Photo/Coy Ferrell

Early voting will begin on Friday, Sept. 17 in Prince William CountyManassas and Manassas Park to select candidates for statewide offices and the Virginia House of Delegates. 

Also, for the first time in recent memory, voters will be able to cast their ballots on a Sunday before the Nov. 2 election. 

In Prince William County, early voting will take place on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Oct. 30 at three primary locationsthe county’s Office of Elections on Lee Avenue in Manassas, the Department of Motor Vehicles on Caton Hill Road in Woodbridge, and the Haymarket-Gainesville Community Library on Lightner Road in Haymarket. 

On MondayOct. 18, two additional early voting locations open in the county. Voting will take place at the Brentsville Courthouse Historic Center on Bristow Road in Bristow and at the Dumfries Community Center17744 Main Street, in Dumfries. 

All five locations will be open Monday through Saturday between Oct. 18 and Oct. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voters can also cast ballots on Saturday, Oct. 9 and 16 between 8:30 a.m. and 12 p.m., and on Saturday Oct. 23 and 30 between 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Sunday voting will take place on Sunday, Oct. 24, between 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

 

 

 

