Early voting for the June 8 primary begins today

Early voting kicked off today for the June 8 primary election. Voters around the state are picking Democratic nominees for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and many seats in the Virginia House of Delegates.
Locally, Democrats are holding primaries in the 2nd, 31st and 50th House of Delegates districts. In the 2nd District, Democrat Pamela Montgomery is challenging incumbent Del. Candi King.
In the 31st District, Democrats Rod Hall, Idris O’Connor and Kara Pitek are vying for their party’s nomination along with incumbent Del. Elizabeth Guzman.
In the 50th District, Democrats Michelle Maldonado and Helen Zurita are vying for their party’s nomination along with Del. Lee Carter.
Republicans will hold an unassembled convention on Saturday, May 8, to select their candidates for statewide office. There is no early voting in that contest.
But one local GOP race will be included on the June 8 primary ballot. Tim Cox and Jeff Dove – the two GOP candidates vying for their party’s nomination in the 51st District House of Delegates race – will compete in the state-run primary. Early voting in that race also kicked off Friday, April 23.
In Prince William County, early voting locations include:
- A. J. Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Dr., Woodbridge
- Prince William Office of Elections, 9250 Lee Ave., Suite 1, Manassas
- Haymarket Gainesville Community Library, 14870 Lightner Rd., Haymarket
In Manassas Park, early voting is taking place at the city hall, 1 Park Center Court, Manassas Park, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.
In Manassas, early voting is taking place at the Office of Elections, 9025 Center St., Manassas.
In Manassas Park, weekday voting will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30. The hours in the City Manassas will mirror that of Prince William County: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday voting will also be available on May 29 and June 5 in all three jurisdictions.
No early voting at the Woodbridge DMV
In the past, the Prince William Office of Elections has used the Woodbridge DMV for early voting. However, because of the ongoing COVID pandemic and limited parking at the DMV, voting is moved to the Dr. A. J. Ferlazzo Building, according to a county press release.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved this change in polling location on March 16.
The Office of Elections will post signs at the DMV for anyone who might accidentally go there to vote, directing them to Ferlazzo, the release said.
Voters no longer need a reason to vote absentee. Any registered voter may request an absentee ballot,either in-person or by mail.
Voters can request a mailed ballot online at elections.virginia.gov/voterInformation.
They can also find a vote-by-mail ballot form at elections.virginia.gov/forms. Or they can contact their local voter registration office and ask them to mail them an application.
Contact information for local registrars can be found at www.elections.virginia.gov/localGR.
Voters can also drop off their marked and sealed ballots at drop-off locations at their local voter registration office or polling places up to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, June 8.
