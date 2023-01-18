Early voting has begun in the Feb. 21 special election to fill the Gainesville District seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. But it’s not happening within the Gainesville District.
The special election is being held to fill the term of former supervisor Pete Candland, who resigned over conflict-of-interest concerns in December. Republican Bob Weir, a Haymarket town councilman, and Democrat Kerensa Sumers, a disability services coordinator for Loudoun County, are vying to fill the seat.
All of the Gainesville District’s regular polling locations will be open on Tuesday, Feb. 21. But early voting will only take place at the Prince William Office of Elections, at 9250 Lee Ave. in Manassas, because the county ordinances do not specify the use of satellite voting locations for special elections.
“We don’t have any options outside the main office,” Eric Olsen, the county’s election chief said during the electoral board’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
In 2021, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted to establish the Haymarket Gainesville Community Library as a “voter satellite office” to be used for early voting in both primary and general elections. But the county ordinances do not provide for any satellite locations to be used for early voting during special elections, Olsen said.
For this reason, the electoral board cannot use the Haymarket Gainesville Community Library as an early voting location for the special election even though the electoral board expressed its desire to do so at an emergency meeting on Dec. 29.
“Just to be clear, the electoral board specifically -- once this special election was ordered -- all unanimously wanted to have the early voting at the Haymarket Gainesville Library,” said Keith Scarborough, chairman of the electoral board and the board’s lone Democrat, during the board’s first meeting of the year. “But the county supervisors now have to approve those locations, not the electoral board.”
Olsen said he consulted with the county attorney’s office about using the library but learned “there wasn’t an option to be able to change that ordinance in the time period that would’ve allowed us to actually use it” for the Gainesville special election.
Olsen said he and the electoral board plan to address the issue with the board of county supervisors. A presentation is in the works for a future meeting to explain the benefits of identifying one satellite location in each magisterial district that could be used for early voting in all types of elections, Olsen said.
“The supervisors could ultimately decide to have a location in each of their districts, which already have an equitable population distribution,” Olsen said.
As for this special election, 2,694 permanent absentee, military and overseas voters in the Gainesville District will receive ballots by mail. Those who have not yet signed up for an absentee ballot will have until Friday, Feb. 10 to apply for a mail ballot for the special election, Olsen said.
The last day to register to vote in the special election is Tuesday, Feb. 7, however, as required by Virginia law, same day voter registration will be available on Election Day, Olsen said.
Because of the compressed timeline and lack of a budget, the elections office has not sent a notice about the special election in the mail to the residents of the Gainesville District, but all key dates have been posted on the county’s www.pwcvotes.org website and its social media.
The office of elections will be open for Gainesville District voters from Tuesday, Jan. 17 through Saturday, Feb. 18, including on four weekend days: Saturday, Feb. 4; Saturday, Feb. 11; Sunday, Feb. 12; and Saturday, Feb. 18. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 to 5 p.m. on weekends, Olsen said.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
