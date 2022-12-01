An early morning fire in Dumfries Thursday left a commercial building on Colonial Port Road with extensive damage, according to Prince William County Fire and Rescue officials.
Crews were called to a business in the 17000 block of Colonial Port Road in Dumfries at 2:13 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 and arrived to find a a large warehouse-type building on fire, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
Firefighters accessed the building and quickly extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported but the building sustained extensive damage, Smolsky said in a news release.
The Dumfries building official posted the building unsafe to occupy. The Prince William County Fire Marshal’s office investigating the cause and origin of the fire, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.