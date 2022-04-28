The line of cars snaking around the parking lot outside Dar Al Noor mosque has become a familiar sight. Since Ramadan began on April 2, the mosque has given away 700 to 800 meals a day – an effort that requires the work of 20 to 30 volunteers cooking and packing food from the early morning until about 7 p.m. each night.
On Friday, April 22, Dar Al Noor’s volunteer chefs prepared about 800 meals of butter chicken, chana masala and fluffy rice. It’s one of Joe Hakimi’s favorite meals. Hakimi serves on the Muslim Association of Virginia’s board of directors and is a regular meal volunteer.
On that night, the line opened at 5:55 p.m. when a volunteer removed two orange cones in the parking lot, allowing two rows of vehicles to converge into a single pickup line. A volunteer greeted each driver and asked how many meals they needed. When the cars moved forward, another volunteer offered a kind word and placed the meals into their trunks.
As drivers waited, Fuad Alam, 35, of Manassas walked up to the pickup site with his two small children on scooters to collect meals for his family.
“I have two kids and my wife is pregnant. It is very hard to cook, this helps my family a lot,” he said.
Hakimi noted the delicious aroma wafting through the backdoor of the mosque as the volunteers wheeled out the carts laden with white Styrofoam containers. By 6:38 p.m., all of the meals had been claimed.
Despite being surrounded by food all day in the mosque’s kitchen, none of the volunteers eat or drink anything from sunup to sundown. During Ramadan, Muslims fast to devote themselves to their faith and to help the less fortunate, said Taalibah Hassan, a former vice president of the Muslim Association of Virginia.
“We should not eat when our neighbor is going hungry,” she said.
Hakimi said that the volunteers are used to smelling the food and being around it because they have done it for so long. “Faith and good health allow us to serve the less fortunate during our Ramadan fast,” he said.
‘We knew a lot of people were hurting’
This Ramadan marks the third that Dar Al Noor has distributed free nightly meals to the community, said Jake Zargarpur, chairman of the Muslim Association of Virginia board of directors and the husband of Prince William County School Board member Lisa Zargarpur (Coles).
Before the pandemic, Dar Al Noor hosted large dinners inside the mosque during Ramadan and invited the community to attend. During the week, the mosque averaged about 150 to 200 attendees, while about 500 or 600 people dined there on weekend nights.
When the pandemic hit in March 2020, the mosque was suddenly unable to host its large indoor meals. Yet the need remained and in fact was growing, Jake Zargarpur said.
“We saw a lot of the other organizations kind of reduce their services. But instead, we said, ‘No, we’re not going to reduce our services, and instead we are going to increase our services,’” he said. “… Because we knew a lot of people were hurting and no one was working.”
Dar Al Noor’s leaders immediately pivoted to delivering hot meals and groceries to those in need. At the height of the pandemic, volunteers delivered hot meals to local hospitals for overwhelmed staff and also to hungry neighbors along with bags of groceries to feed their families, Zargarpur said.
During Ramadan 2020, which began in April that year, the mosque also shifted from feeding people inside to providing hot meals to-go to waiting families who lined up in the parking lot behind the mosque building on Hoadly Road. Anyone who has a need for a free meal received one “no questions asked,” he said.
The response from the community was so strong, Dar Al Noor repeated the entire operation in 2021 and again this year. The monthlong effort to provide free meals costs the mosque about $300,000, which is funded completely by donations, Zargarpur said.
Organizers estimate the cost of each meal to be about $10 and encourage those who can afford it to sponsor as many meals as they can.
After three years, the process runs like clockwork, Hakimi and Zargarpur said.
The daily effort requires three teams of volunteers. The first arrives early in the morning and begins the process of planning the meal for the day. That team consists of two chefs and three food-prep volunteers, who actually cook the food. Hakimi said that the chefs typically marinate and cook about 150 pounds of halal chicken daily along with a savory vegetarian curry and lots of rice.
The second team arrives in the mid afternoon and packages the food in individual carryout containers in an assembly line. The last team arrives in time to stack the meals onto carts that are wheeled out the backdoor and into waiting vehicles.
On April 22, part of Hakimi’s role was to deliver hot meals to a family of Afghan refugees with young sons who are living in a Dumfries hotel while waiting for permanent housing.
Hakimi had his SUV already packed with about a dozen meals along with some donated clothes. He said he planned to make the delivery after the vehicle pickups were complete.
“Refugee families are allowed more [food] for now because their pantries are empty,” he said. Hakimi said he would be back in time to break his fast at 7:53 p.m. that evening.
“Humans for humanity is basically what this is,” he said.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
