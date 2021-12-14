Dumfries uses COVID-19 relief funds to upgrade publicly accessible Wi-Fi

Dumfries is working to expand and upgrade broadband internet access in its public spaces in an effort to improve access to town residents who lack internet connections in their own homes.
The work is expected to be completed in March and the coverage areas will include Ginn Park, the former Dumfries-Triangle Rescue Squad building, which the town owns, Dumfries Town Hall, Dumfries’ community center, Garrison Park, Merchant Park and the Weems-Botts Museum.
“We wanted to expand our public Wi-Fi to ensure our residents had access to high-speed internet connection within the town” Dumfries Town Manager Keith Rogers, Jr. said in a recent interview.
The town already has public broadband “but the only reliable place to use it is in town hall,” Rogers said. “What this project does in those other locations is to include some infrastructure at those sites to make it more widely available.”
“We picked those areas for public Wi-Fi because they are where people gather,” he said.
While not necessarily a goal of the project, Rogers said the W-Fi signal likely will be accessible from homes near the parks and town buildings.
The cost of the project is about $250,000 and will be paid for out of the $3 million the town received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
“We want people to know we are staying on top of the issues and preparing the town for the future,” Rogers said.
“If a child doesn’t have internet in their home and is required to be on Zoom to do their school work, they [can] come to the community center or a park and access the internet and complete their work,” Rogers said.
“Access to internet is no longer a privilege it is a necessity that too many people have had to do without, and the pandemic highlighted this,” said Dumfries Town Council member Selonia Miles, who spearheaded the initiative. “Overnight, children needed to attend school virtually, adults needed to work from home, and even things like routine doctor’s appointments converted to virtual.”
“Too many families struggled to meet their everyday needs because they did not have access to this essential service,” Miles said. “As a leader, I had a responsibility to find a solution. As a community, when everyone’s basic needs are met, we all benefit and everything that is for the good of our citizens is in the best interest of our town.”
(1) comment
How do the public school students in Dumfries attend their virtual classes during the on-going pandemic? Supposedly, the PWC school board spent MILLIONS to provide laptops/tablets and at-home Internet connections for the students. Something is fishy, as usual.
