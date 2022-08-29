The late John Wilmer Porter and his family left quite a legacy in Dumfries. The Prince William County Historical Commission recently erected a historical marker in his honor at the site of what was his Porter Brother’s Auto Body Shop.
“This makes me feel wonderful,” said Gwen Washinton, Porter’s daughter and a former Dumfries Town Council member.
Wilmer Porter, as he was known, was encouraged by white and Black residents of the town to run for the town council in 1962. He ran, won and was re-elected 10 times. He was the first Black person voted onto a municipal governing body in Virginia since Reconstruction. He died in April 2001 at age 85.
Washington said it wasn’t until recent years that she came to appreciate what her father had done, especially during the segregated times. “It was a very big deal,” she said.
Eastern Prince William County may have been a bit different than other areas of the county. “Even though there was segregation, there was a lot of socializing between Blacks and whites,” Washington said.
That tolerant attitude likely contributed to the success of Porter’s auto shop, which he opened in 1945, that was patronized by Blacks, whites and many Quantico Marines.
“Without the Marines, Dad’s shop wouldn’t have been so successful,” Washington said. The Porters were often invited to events aboard the base and often had Black and white friends over for dinner, Washington said.
“The Porters are part of our history. It’s why me and Mel [Bray, Dumfries’ first Black mayor] were able to come along,” said Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood.
“The new Dumfries wouldn’t be possible without Mr. Porter paving the way. The shoulders that we stand on and the responsibility he gave us continue to make Dumfries a place that people don’t just drive through but drive to.”
In 2018, the new Dumfries Town Hall was renamed the John Wilmer Porter Municipal Building. Porter co-signed a loan along with the town to purchase the first town hall in the 1970s.
When Porter retired from the council in 1980, he encouraged his son-in-law, Clyde Washington, Gwen Washington’s husband, to run for town council. Clyde Washington served on the council for 28 years.
“This marker dedication ceremony that we are having today memorializes someone who didn’t build his name on building but built it on the people he touched and the lives he touched,” Wood said during the Aug. 21 ceremony at Little Union Baptist Church. The ceremony was originally planned at the site of the marker but was moved because of rain.
“A Poetic Journey,” a brief history of Porter, written by his daughter Hazel Porter Sykes, was read by his grandchildren. Several members of the Porter family attended the ceremony and were recognized.
“I would like to tell you how proud I am to have the surname Porter,” said Curtis Porter, chairman of the county Human Rights Commission and a nephew of Wilmer Porter’s. “It’s a name that stands for something in this community and across the Commonwealth of Virginia.”
Wilmer Porter brought a business into Dumfries “during a time when few African Americans even owned a home and created training, jobs and a place for people that they could trust to just stop by. That same trust earned him a seat to serve that same community for 19 years. He created change by listening, advising and setting it into action,” said Yolanda Green, vice chairman of the Prince William County Historical Commission.
Porter’s wife, Mary Glaze Porter, was one of the “Courageous Four,” the first Black teachers to integrate Prince William County Public Schools in 1966. The Porter Traditional School in Woodbridge is named after her.
A historical marker for the Courageous Four, who include Porter, Fannie W. Fitzgerald, Zella Brown and Maxine Coleman, will be unveiled on Sept. 10 at Fannie W. Fitzgerald Elementary School in Woodbridge.
Green described Wilmer and Mary Porter as a “powerful duo” of the community.
“We recognize both for what they have achieved and what they have done,” Green said.
Recently, the historical commission also erected a historical marker for the Dumfries Slave Cemetery and was instrumental in getting Mine Road renamed Batestown Road in Dumfries and the county. Batestown was established after the Civil War by freed slaves.
Green said the efforts to recognize the county’s Black history is part of an ongoing effort to recognize all history in the county.
“We were a little behind in getting some of the historical things going along, including Black history,” she said. “All the things we are doing is to make sure we are recognizing history. We are trying to be more involved with the schools to help people be prepared as to what the history is about. We are pulling all this information together because if we don’t, the next generation will not know what happened and the next generation will not know what happened,” Green said.
Reach Aileen Streng at aileenstreng@gmail.com
