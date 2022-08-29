Photo_News_Porter marker_marker

A historical marker honoring the late John Wilmer Porter was unveiled in a Aug. 21 ceremony at Little Union Baptist Church. 

Hazel Porter Sykes, left, and Gwen Porter Washington, daughters of John Wilmer Porter, organized the marker’s dedication ceremony, which was held at Little Union Baptist Church in Dumfries. 
Current and former Dumfries Town Council, from left, Mayor Derrick Wood, Vice Mayor Monae Nickerson, former councilmember Gwen Washington, former mayor Mel Bray and Councilmember Brian Fields. 
Members of John Wilmer Porter’s family gather at the dedication ceremony for the historical marker. 
