Two adults and two children were taken to the hospital for treatment late Monday night after their Dumfries townhouse caught fire due to an unattended candle in a basement bedroom, according to Prince William County fire and rescue officials.
Firefighters were called to the home, located in the 16000 block of Toms River Loop in the Princeton Woods subdivision outside Dumfries, at 11:49 p.m. on Monday, May 22, and arrived to find a working fire in the basement, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
The residents, who included two adults and two children, attempted to control the blaze but were unable to do so. All four were outside when firefighters arrived and were transported to a local medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries and later released, Smolsky said in a news release.
The residents were alerted to the fire by a smoke detector in the basement. The home sustained moderate damage and was declared unsafe to occupy by a county building official, the release said.
The Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the unattended candle caused the fire.
“Had it not been for working smoke detectors, this incident could have resulted in tragedy,” Prince William County Fire Chief Thomas LaBelle said in a statement. LaBelle noted that every home should be equipped with smoke detectors, which, when working properly, give residents an early warning about any fire, allowing them to evacuate.
“Smoke detectors are your best means of protecting your family should a fire occur in your home,” the release said.
The Fire Marshal’s Office also warned against the use of candles.
“Candles should only be used if they are enclosed and provided with a base that prevents (them) from being tipped over,” the release added. “Candles should also be kept away from small children and pets.”
