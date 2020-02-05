Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, a proposed off-track betting parlor Dumfries voters approved in a ballot referendum last year, hit a roadblock Tuesday when the Dumfries Town Council voted down the permit Colonial Downs needs to open the facility.
The proposal fell victim to opposition among the seven-member town council for different reasons.
Councilmembers Cliff Brewer and Melva Willis objected to a $100,000 contribution the town asked Rosie’s to provide to offset traffic impacts. Brewer said he believed asking for such a large donation from a private business the size of Rosie's Gaming Emporium amounts to “burden” that is “not fair.”
Meanwhile, Councilmembers Selonia Miles and Cydny Neville voiced concerns about bringing a gambling outlet to Dumfries in general and to Triangle Plaza in particular.
Triangle Plaza, on U.S. 1, is an aging shopping center within walking distance to Williamstown and other lower-income residential neighborhoods in the town.
Neither Miles nor Neville expressed those concerns publicly from the dais. But in interviews during a council break, Miles said she’s “not a fan" of introducing off-track betting to the town, while Neville said she supports economic development but thinks Dumfries can do better.
“I’m hesitant to introduce another vice into the community at a time when we know what addiction does, when we know what this leads to in a community such as Dumfries, where our income is significantly lower than the rest of Prince William County,” said Miles, who said she grew up in Williamstown and continues to live there (although not in the same house).
“To introduce another vice that could become predatory, I’m not a fan of doing so,” Miles added. “It’s not the $100,000 contribution, I’m just not a fan of Rosie’s coming to town.”
“We definitely need some economic development here … but I’m not sure that this is the best option for us in our town,” Neville said of the proposed off-track betting parlor. “I don’t know if we can handle a Rosie’s right now.”
In an email, Neville clarified that her main objection to the proposal is the location Colonial Downs chose for Rosie's: Triangle Plaza.
“It’s too close to the library, where children and families walk and attend educational activities, complete school work, access the internet etc.,” Nevill wrote. “I feel Possum Point (with considerations) would have been a better option than the location proposed.”
“I’d like to see other types of establishments in [Triangle Plaza], such as a gym, grocery store, perhaps something recreational to also benefit the youth,” she wrote.
The council’s Tuesday, Feb. 4 meeting contained a series of votes. The first, proposed by Brewer, was an effort to remove the $100,000 contribution from the conditional use permit. Only Brewer and Willis voted in favor of that measure while Miles, Neville, Mayor Derrick Wood, Vice Mayor Monae Nickerson and Councilmember Brian Fields voted against it.
The next motion was to approve the conditional permit as proposed – with the $100,000 contribution. That failed in a 3-4 vote, with Wood, Fields and Nickerson voting in favor and Brewer, Miles, Neville and Willis voting against.
At that point – with the Rosie’s Gaming Emporium proposal seemingly dead – council members said they weren’t sure how to proceed. Finally, Wood suggested the council take a break.
Upon returning to session, the town council tried again to approve the conditional use permit, but failed.
Brewer restarted the discussion by making a motion to approve the permit without the $100,000 transportation contribution, which he could do because he was on the winning side of the previous vote.
Brewer then rebuffed a suggestion from Town Manager Keith Rogers to allow the town staff and legal counsel to review the move before returning the matter to the council in two weeks.
“This is unheard of, for me, to consider amendments to conditions that have been prepared by staff and reviewed by legal counsel. … I think it’s important that we provide an adequate review based on council’s desire to see the conditions change. … That’s my recommendation on best practices,” Rogers said.
But Brewer declined to take that advice, sticking with his motion to approve the permit without requiring Colonial Downs to pay the $100,000 contribution.
That motion was unsuccessful, however, dying in a 3-4 vote. Wood, Fields and Brewer voted in favor of the motion, while Nickerson, Willis, Neville and Miles opposed it.
Shortly afterward, Neville moved to adjourn the meeting.
So what’s next for the proposed Rosie’s Gaming Emporium and its operator Colonial Downs?
Dumfries Planning Director William Capers said it's up to Colonial Downs to come forward with a new proposal for the town council to consider.
Fields expressed disappointment with the outcome, calling it “a damn shame” that Rosie’s, which proposes to bring about 150 jobs to Dumfries with an average salary of $47,000, appears to be dead.
But in an interview after the vote, Wood said he remains optimistic Colonial Downs will return to the Dumfries Town Council to try again.
“We want them to look at things and reconsider. … We just have to now try to find a way forward,” Wood said. “This is not a no. It’s a not yet.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(1) comment
Thank goodness! Someone has someone has some sense! There are plenty of other ways to revitalize that area. A gambling establishment is not one of them.
