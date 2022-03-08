Getting a criminal charge expunged – or removed – from one’s record can be a costly and daunting task. But it doesn’t have to be.
That’s what Dumfries Vice Mayor Monae Nickerson said she found out when a family member who was criminally charged – but whose case was never prosecuted – looked into have the charge expunged. The family member’s lawyer said he could handle the expungement case for “discounted” fee of $1,200.
“I was flabbergasted,” she said.
Nickerson later learned about a Maryland town councilwoman’s expungement clinic and decided such an event could be useful for local residents.
“[We] realized we have to bring this to Dumfries,” Nickerson said of herself and fellow Dumfries Town Councilwoman Selonia Miles. Both are hosting an upcoming “Expungement Clinic” for Dumfries residents on Saturday, March 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dumfries Rescue Squad, 3800 Graham Park Road in Dumfries.
The clinic aims to be a “one-stop shop” for residents who have criminal charges they want expunged. The event is preceded by an informational webinar on Saturday, March 12, from 10 to 11 a.m. The webinar is designed to help potential applicants get an idea of what to expect at the clinic and to have their questions answered, Nickerson said.
“They will know what’s expungable and what’s not,” she explained.
What’s an expungement?
Expungement is a process by which an individual who has been arrested and charged with a crime, but not convicted, can have police and court records of the arrest and charges sealed from public view. The records are not destroyed but rather removed from public view and can only be unsealed with a court’s permission, such as in response to a request from a law enforcement officer, according to VALegalAid.org.
Expungement applicants must wait a year after their criminal cases are closed before applying for expungement.
The March 19 Expungement Clinic will be supported by the Dumfries Police Department, the Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and the Prince William Clerk of Court.
“The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney plays a vital role in the handling of expungement cases that are filed in Prince William County. A petition for expungement is considered a civil action, and the commonwealth is the responding party,” Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney Amy Ashworth explained in an email. “Therefore, my office is required to review the petition and prepare and file an answer either objecting to the expungement or stating that we have no objection.
“We chose to participate in the clinic as a public service to our community,” Ashworth said.
The clinic is the first of its kind in the Prince William County area. If it’s successful, Nickerson said she would like to see it become an annual event and have it used as a pilot for other areas of the county.
Ashworth said she would “absolutely” like to see other such clinics held in the county.
“If someone is charged with a crime and found not guilty, or the charge is dismissed, having that charge remain on the person’s record can be detrimental to their pursuit of employment or other services,” she said.
Nickerson said she doesn’t know how many people in the Dumfries area could benefit from the clinic.
“I do know criminal charges are held over a person’s head -- and it impacts employment, higher education, financial aid, housing – all those kinds of things” she said. “And the reality of it is, Virginia does have a process that allows for non-convictions of criminal history to be removed, but the process itself is rather daunting, or you pay an attorney to do it for you.
“That it itself lets me know there is a need. Because there is cost affiliated with it, and it’s a daunting process. An educated assumption would be that communities [such as Dumfries], that are typically overlooked or underserved, would be the ones who would have the biggest need of this type of assistance,” Nickerson said.
Expungement process
During the clinic, applicants will go through the different steps of the expungement process. First, they’ll meet with a Dumfries police officer, who will access their criminal history. A pro bono attorney will then look at an applicant’s record and give advice as to whether they are eligible for expungement.
Applicants will then meet with a representative of the Prince William County Clerk of Court’s office and receive an application for expungement. Once that is complete, a representative Ashworth’s office will look over the application and determine if it meets the criteria and should go forward.
The cost to have a criminal charge expunged is $98. People who participate in the clinic will not need to take any additional steps after the fee is paid. Someone will reach out to them to let them know if their charges can be expunged, or whether there is a problem, Nickerson said.
The town is using social media to spread word about the clinic as well as distributing fliers in Dumfries neighborhoods and local businesses.
“We are focusing our efforts in the town of Dumfries, but we will try really hard not to turn anyone away,” Nickerson said.
Ashworth said if someone decides to pursue an expungement on their own, she advises they consult an attorney.
“The Virginia State Bar as well as the local Prince William County Bar Association have lawyer referral services that for a small fee can provide invaluable legal advice,” she said.
Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly reported that the Prince William County Sheriff's Office is involved in the expungement clinic. It is not. Also, the event is sponsored by Dumfries Town Councilmembers Monae Nickerson and Selonia Miles, not the Town of Dumfries directly. The PWT regrets the errors.
Reach Aileen Streng at aileenstreng@gmail.com
