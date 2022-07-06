The Dumfries Town Council on Tuesday night set up the framework to hold firearm buyback events in the town, administered by its police department.
The Local Firearm Buyback Program ordinance passed the council with a 6-1 vote on July 5 following a public hearing during which two residents spoke against it.
In Virginia, law enforcement agencies have the authority to accept unwanted firearms.
“The reason for the ordinance is, if you are ever going to do an event where you incentivize people to bring back unwanted firearms, you have to make changes to the [Town] Code with an ordinance to do that,” said Dumfries Town Manager Keith Rogers Jr. in an interview Tuesday morning.
The town does not yet have a buyback event scheduled. It does not plan to use town funds to incentivize people to turn in their guns. Instead, the town could partner with an organization such as a nonprofit to provide the incentives for a buyback, Rogers said.
The term buyback is in the ordinance to coincide with the state code, Rogers said. “We are not purchasing firearms back,” he said.
“We didn’t intend to be prescriptive at all in what our future plans are going to be with the language of the ordinance,” he said. “This is required to give us the authority to be able to have any type of event where people will be incentivized.”
The incentives could be anything from a monetary gift or a gift certificate to a restaurant to an onsite breakfast, for example. Although state code does not preclude localities from allowing buyback programs to offer money for firearms, monetary gifts can be problematic if participants try to argue that a firearm is worth more than the amount being offered, Town Attorney Sharon Pandak told the Prince William Times in an interview Wednesday morning.
All police departments in Virginia can accept firearms from residents looking for a safe way to dispose of their firearms, but local ordinances enabling gun buyback programs are not common in Northern Virginia. Prince William County does not have such an ordinance. Fairfax County’s Board of Supervisors recently asked its county staff to study the issue in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, according to the Washington Post.
“This ordinance aims to create a tool and mechanism for a program and community event for engagement and awareness,” Dumfries Vice Mayor Monae Nickerson said in an email. She and Councilwoman Selonia Miles sponsored the ordinance.
“Programs like this primarily offer an opportunity for our residents to connect with our town and the police department. This is a proactive step in the right direction,” Nickerson said. “At the same time, others may not see the value in this effort. Taking guns out of homes where the owner no longer wants or uses them and giving people an incentive to take guns out of circulation decreases the chances of them being used for criminal activity.”
Councilwoman Cydny Neville voted against the ordinance. Before the public hearing, she expressed concern over whether individuals could turn over guns anonymously. Pandak said since such an event has yet to occur, “I cannot tell you, at this point, if it will be anonymous or not.”
Neville also said she had concerns about the record-keeping process and the police department’s time spent implementing a program.
Ebony Lofton, a candidate for mayor, was one of the two residents who spoke during the public hearing. She questioned the use of the town police department’s time on a buyback program.
“It’s like this ordinance is attempting to chase an issue that really doesn’t exists in the town,” she said, while noting other places, such as Richmond, Portsmouth, Washington, D.C., and Chicago, have issues with gun violence.
Lofton said she has read studies that show buybacks or incentives don’t reduce crime or the number of guns.
“There are so many other areas of our town that need more help,” she said.
The ordinance, which follows state code, says collected firearms would be destroyed “unless the person surrendering the firearm requests in writing that the firearm be offered for sale by public auction or sealed bids to a person licensed as a dealer.”
Resident Jay Hart pointed out a buyback program could attract historic and valuable guns that could be sold to collectors like himself.
Hart said he has lived in the area for 12 years. “We don’t have a lot of murders in this area,” he said. “I’m not sure what problem you are trying to solve.”
Mayor Derrick Wood said he has seen conflicting reports about whether buybacks reduce crime “but, doing nothing – nothing changes.”
“We can’t control what they do on the federal level. We can’t control what they do on the state level but what we have the ability to do as elected leaders is to do what we can do in the town of Dumfries and the ability to lead the way,” Wood said.
Jill Palermo contributed to this report. Reach Aileen Streng at aileenstreng@gmail.com
Do your research. Buy back programs do not work to lower crime assisted by guns or murders because the law-abiding citizens are not the problem. The guns prized by gangs are illegal, untraceable, stolen many times and not going to be turned in. Confiscating and destroying these types of guns and taking them out of the hands of kids is the solution. Change the law. If a kid has a gun while committing a crime, no matter who that gun belongs to, it should be destroyed. I don’t care if it’s mom’s or dad’s or grandma’s. It is destroyed and those owners cannot buy another gun for a year or two after they pay a fine. Being in possession of a stolen or doctored gun should be an automatic prison term of no less than 1year. Separate the thugs from the guns.
