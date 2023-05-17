Lifelong Virginian Alton “Al” Lamb, now a resident of Four Seasons at Historic Virginia in Dumfries, was recently featured on a WETA public television show for his commitment to a daily fitness routine and his status as a Senior Olympian.
Lamb, 81, keeps fit by training to compete in the Northern Virginia Senior Olympics (NVSO), which was organized in 1982 and recently celebrated its 40th year. Al has earned two silver medals for the 5K Power Walk and a bronze medal in the 800-meter walk.
Lamb was born and raised in Virginia and said he had family disciplinarians who instilled high standards and expectations while he was growing up.
Lamb is certainly a “man for all seasons,” having served in the U.S. Navy after high school and being an accomplished and certified scuba diver, among other accomplishments. He served aboard the USS Robinson (a destroyer, number 562), the USS Kitty Hawk (a fixed-wing aircraft carrier, number 63) and the USS San Marcos (a landing ship dock, number 2).
Lamb also has many civilian accomplishments, including being a family man with three successful daughters living around the country. He also worked in corporate America with AT&T, Satellite Business Systems (SBS), IBM and Siemens. He continued using his business acumen by founding his own company, Al Lamb & Associates, Inc., which he led for 23 years.
On any given day, Lamb can be found doing his daily regimen of swimming laps on one day, followed by active exercises, such as rowing, on the second day. To train for the NVSO, Lamb is now walking two to three miles every day.
In his interview with WETA, Lamb said he began focusing on his health after hurting his back during the 2010 snowstorm. The injury occurred while he was shoveling snow from his deck. As part of his recovery, he took a fitness class on weight training for seniors and then began a walking regimen at the mall. He said he started out by walking for five minutes and resting for three minutes until he worked up to being able to walk for an hour. Lamb also became a vegetarian.
Lamb’s reputation precedes him, as Richmond’s WETA Public Broadcasting Service learned about his achievements and contacted him. They interviewed and filmed him in action on April 17 for their statewide show, “VPM News Focal Point,” which is produced weekly in Richmond. The program aired on Thursday, May 4 at 8 p.m. Watch it at: www.vpm.org\watch\focal-point.
“What I tell seniors, of any age, is, ‘You gotta to start somewhere.’ You’re not going to get healthier, feel better, get fit and feel like I do at 81, better than I did when I was 68, (without exercising). You got to start,’” Lamb said in the interview. “I am extremely happy. I feel better, stronger, healthier than I felt before I injured my back. Exercise has a healing power.”
The NVSO offers 74 individual events for athletes 50 and older, and various competitions are hosted throughout Northern Virginia. Their website (NVSO.us) lists specific events, dates and competing times for each athletic program.
Lamb reflects that exercising and keeping fit is for all ages. His personal motto is “the healing power of exercise will keep me healthy, fit and strong.” He credits his exercise regimen with keeping him active and motivated, which is evidenced by his motivation and drive as well as his skills and abilities.
This year’s NVSO opens on Sept. 9, at the Thomas Jefferson Community Center in Arlington. The competition will run from Sept. 9 through Sept. 24 at various Northern Virginia locations.
Lamb’s dream includes winning a gold medal in this year’s competition. With his commitment to training, being active and keeping fit, his dream may become a reality. Good luck Al!
Reach Andria Post at dapadp@aol.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.