thumbnail_IMG_9310.jpg Dumfries safety town hall

Dumfries Police Chief Vernon Galyen, left, speaks during the Jan. 11 Dumfries town hall on safety and crime prevention. Seated to his left are Dumfries Vice Mayor Monte Nickerson, Town Councilwoman Selonia Miles, Town Councilman Brian Fields, Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac, and Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood.

 Jill Palermo
Journee Carroll Ward

Journee Carroll Ward, 3, was killed on Jan. 4 during a domestic shooting in Dumfries.
Screenshot 2023-01-05 at 10.50.47 PM.png Caroll siblings

The Carroll-Gatling siblings in a photo posted to a GoFundMe account launched for them on Thursday, Jan. 5. The youngest sibling, Journee, 3, was killed in a domestic shooting at the family's Dumfries home on Jan. 4. Journee's three older sisters were wounded along with her teenage uncle.  
thumbnail_IMG_9324.jpg Derrick Wood Dumfries Town Hall on safety after mass shooting

Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood speaks during the Town of Dumfries town hall meeting on public safety in the wake of the Jan. 4 mass shooting that killed a 3-year-old girl and seriously injured her three older sisters and her 17-year-old uncle.
thumbnail_IMG_9335.jpg Williamstown residents Carrie Smith and Angelique Combs

Williamstown residents Carrie Smith, left, and Angelique Combs, right. Standing off to the left side is Dumfries Town Councilman Tyrone Brown.
shooting memorial Dumfries

A memorial of stuffed animals and balloons was left on the steps leading to the Dumfries home belonging to the Carroll-Gatling family in memory of Journee, 3, who was killed in a Jan. 4 domestic shooting.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.