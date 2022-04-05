Dumfries property owners will not receive a June real estate tax bill from the town if Dumfries’ proposed fiscal year 2023 budget is approved in the coming weeks.
“We want to give people immediate relief because of the inflation that is going on,” Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood said Monday. “That’s why we are looking at giving them a tax abatement on their June real estate taxes. That means they are going to get a $0 tax bill in June.”
The town’s proposed $7.2 million spending plan reflects a 22% increase over the fiscal year 2022 budget of about $5.9 million. The Dumfries’ real estate tax rate of .1899 cents per $100 in assessed value has remained flat since 2014 and would continue to remain so under the proposed 2023 budget.
The June bills, which the budget proposes to eliminate, would be the final payments for the 2022 fiscal year. Property owners would still receive their December 2022 tax bills, however, which would apply to the fiscal year 2023 budget.
The cost of the tax abatement that will be absorbed by the town is about $300,000, according to Dumfries Town Manager Keith Rogers, Jr.
When property owners or their mortgage companies get their June real estate bill, it will show the amount owed and that it has been abated. “Those amounts will cancel each other out leaving a zero balance,” Rogers said.
From 2019 to 2023, the town’s overall tax revenue has increased 55%. The boost includes the new revenue garnered from the gaming tax and the DMV Select, both of which outperformed initial projections, according to Rogers.
Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, for example, is expected to generate about $1 million in tax revenue for the Town of Dumfries in 2023, about double the $500,000 the town projected during the current fiscal year. Rosie’s opened in the Triangle Shopping Center in January 2021, amid the pandemic and with fewer gaming machines than initially planned to allow for social distancing. Still, the facility generated the $500,000 in expected gaming tax revenue for the Town of Dumfries by February 2022 – several months before the end of fiscal year on June 30.
Additional new revenue is flowing into town coffers from about 98 new commercial properties that opened over the last year. All of those factors are making the tax relief possible, Wood said.
“The town benefits from having a diverse revenue pool,” Rogers said. “For example, for many counties, their largest source of revenue is real estate taxes. That is not true for the town of Dumfries.”
In addition to the new commercial properties and the new gaming tax, revenue the town receives from sales and meals taxes have increased, contributing to the town’s ability to offer the tax relief.
Looking further to 2024, the town projects revenue to increase an additional 178% with the opening of the “The Rose,” according to the proposed budget. The $400 million gaming resort is being built at the site of the Potomac Landfill, which closed in January, and is planned to open in 2023.
“Our financial outlook is very positive, and we must continue to build upon sound fiscal management practices,” Rogers said. “As we emerge out of the pandemic, our priorities for this budget are providing relief to our residents and investing in our organization.”
On average, real estate assessments on residential properties in Dumfries are expected to rise 15% this year. So, while Dumfries property owners would forego paying their town tax bills this June, their December 2022 bills will be higher, reflecting the rise in property values.
Wood said the town looked at all the things it can’t control – such as gas prices, increasing grocery bills, county and state tax rates – and decided to help residents where they can.
“We have to focus in the Town of Dumfries on how can we take care of the people who are feeling the most impact. Now that our commercial base is solid, we can give them some relief,” Wood said. “That’s real money back in their pockets.”
The proposed budget would also eliminate the town’s $24 vehicle license fee, which is collected on every vehicle parked within town limits.
The demands of the pandemic reiterated the importance of having a strong workforce, particularly first responders, according to Rogers. The proposed budget supports an 8% cost-of-living adjustment for town employees and continues to support the town’s new 100% town-funded healthcare insurance for employees and their families.
The town’s proposed capital improvement plan for fiscal years 2023 to 2027 reflects continued efforts to complete projects already under way, including the U.S. 1 widening project. All capital projects in the current plan are funded and thus have no impact on the town’s debt capacity, Rogers said.
The proposed CIP includes one new project to create a new stormwater infrastructure map. Once completed, the map will enhance the stormwater assessments and maintenance operations, Rogers said.
To view the full fiscal year 2023 budget documents and submit budget related comments, visit: https://www.dumfriesva.gov/government/departments/finance/budget.php
The Dumfries Town Council will hold public hearings on the proposed tax abatement plan and fiscal year 2023 budget during the Dumfries Town Council meeting on Tuesday, April 26. The council plans to vote on both that night.
