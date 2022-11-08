Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood easily fended off a challenge from Ebony Lofton to win a second term Tuesday, according to still unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.
As of about 11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, Wood had garnered 616 votes or 56.2% of the ballots cast. Lofton won 467 votes, or about 42.65%, according to the state Department of Elections website.
The win was the first for Wood, 45, under a new a new state law that shifted Virginia’s town elections to November from May in an effort to boost turnout.
Wood was re-elected to his post along with fellow Democratic Town Councilmembers Selonia Miles and Monae Nickerson, who ran unchallenged in the Nov. 8 contest. Councilmember Cydney Neville did not seek reelection.
Caetrina Peterson launced a write-in candidacy to be elected to the town council seat vacated by Neville. The result of her effort was not immediately available Tuesday night.
In an interview Tuesday, Peterson said she wanted to do something to help Dumfries, where her four children grew up.
"My kids went to school here and I want to help make Dumfries a destination place," she said.
While greeting voters outside the Dumfries Town Hall Tuesday, Wood said he was proud of what he had accomplished over the past four years and was "excited to keep moving Dumfries forward."
Wood has long said he wanted to transform Dumfries from a place you drive through to a place you drive to -- "a destination place," he said.
A big part of that, he said, is "The Rose," a $400 million gaming outlet now under construction at the site of a former construction landfill at the edge of Dumfries near Dumfries Road.
"To turn a landfill into almost a half-billion dollar development; we're talking 80 acres of open parkland. ... It's going to be eight restaurants, a hotel and a gaming facility," Wood said. "I mean, that's exciting."
The Rose has also been controversial for some voters and prompted Lofton, an opponent of the facility to run against him.
Wood said he will now turn his attention to dredging Quantico Creek. Wood said he wants to apply for federal grant money to do the work.
"I think there's a tremendous opportunity for people to rediscover the original reason Dumfries was a port community," Wood said.
Wood was first elected to the Dumfries Town Council in 2012. He ran successfully for mayor in 2018, replacing former mayor Gerry Foreman.
As a Dumfries town councilman, Wood has focused his efforts on creating a parks and recreation department, offering summer concerts and launching a farmers market.
Wood lists among his accomplishments increasing the town’s tax revenue by more than 50% in the last four years largely through the new gaming tax generated by Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in the Triangle Shopping Center, which opened in January 2021. The Rose will replace the smaller Rosie's outlet.
Because of the extra tax revenue generated by Rosie's, the town was able to allow waive residents' to real estate tax bills in June 2022.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
