Several local events are planned to celebrate and commemorate Juneteenth National Independence Day this weekend, including a parade and celebrations in Dumfries as well as special African American history events at the Manassas National Battlefield Park and the Liberia House in Manassas.
Juneteenth – or June 19 – commemorates and celebrates June 19, 1865, the day enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, received the news that they had been freed by the Emancipation Proclamation. The message came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the proclamation. Thus, June 19, 1865, is considered the day all U.S. slaves finally realized their freedom.
This year marks the second that Juneteenth will be recognized as a federal holiday. In June 2021, President Joe Biden signed legislation declaring June 19 as the nation’s 12th federal holiday. Former Virginia governor Ralph Northam (D) declared Juneteenth a state holiday in Virginia in June 2020.The official day off for federal employees and other workers recognizing the holiday is Monday, June 20.
Here's a rundown of events happening locally over the weekend to commemorate Juneteenth:
Saturday, June 18
10 a.m.: Dumfries Slave Cemetery historical marker unveiling
Prince William County Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac, will lead a gathering at the slave cemetery behind Dumfries Elementary School, 3990 Cameron St., to formally unveil a historical marker for the “Dumfries Slave and Free African American Cemetery.”
The historical marker was approved by the Prince William County Historical Commission in 2021. It notes the cemetery was used as a slave burial ground before the Civil War and that archeologists have identified five depressions and as many as 30 fieldstone grave markers, although many more grave sites may also be present at the cemetery, the historical commission says.
1 to 5 p.m.: Juneteenth Celebration BBQ, Dumfries
A community Juneteenth barbecue and celebration will be held in Dumfries’ Merchant Park, 3944 Cameron St. The event will be hosted by the Pi Lambda Lambda Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., the Prince William County Chapter of the NAACP and the Potomac Magisterial District. It will feature free food, music, snow cones (for a fee), vendors and guest speakers.
The highlight of the event will be a 2 p.m. program during which NAACP President Cozy Bailey will read the Emancipation Proclamation, according to event chairman Charlton Oliver.
The event has its roots in the annual Juneteenth barbecues that longtime Omega Psi Phi Fraternity member George Hampton hosted in his own backyard over the years, Oliver said.
“He was the one who brought Juneteenth to Prince William County because not too many people were familiar with it,” Oliver said. Hampton is the namesake of George M. Hampton Middle School in Dale City.
2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: History hike, program, photo exhibit at the Manassas National Battlefield Park
The Manassas battlefield will host the exhibit “African American Faces of the Civil War” from Saturday, June 18 through Sunday, June 25, featuring 27 Civil War-era images from the Ross. J. Kelbaugh collection, enlarged to more than 2 feet tall. The exhibit will take place in the Henry Hill Visitor Center. A special presentation about the photographs is set for 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 19.
At 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, the battlefield will offer programs exploring the deep connections between African Americans and the battlefield. At 2 p.m., guided hikes will explore the life and military service of James Peters, who served in the 1st United States Colored Troops during the Civil War and settled on the Manassas battlefield after the war.
At 7 p.m., the ‘History at Sunset’ program will offer “Family on the Front Lines: One African American Family's Experience with the Civil War.” The event will explore how James Robison and his family lived on the front lines and played a role not just during the Civil War but also in the struggle for equality.
Sunday, June 19
3 to 5 p.m.: Liberia House tours with descendants of the Naylor family, 8601 Portner Ave., Manassas
The Liberia House, 8601 Portner Ave. Manassas, will be open for free tours and an opportunity to meet descendants of the Naylor family who were enslaved there. The event is an opportunity to learn how the Naylors helped to build the house and save it from destruction during the Civil War.
The Naylors will also be honored earlier in the day with a 10 a.m. street dedication at the Manassas Park City Hall, 1 Park Center Court, Manassas Park, and during a formal dedication of a historic cemetery on the grounds of the Manassas Park Recreation Center, 99 Adams St. The cemetery is believed to be the final resting place of Samuel and Nellie Naylor.
3 p.m. Annual Juneteenth Parade and Jubilee Honoring Fathers, Dumfries
A Juneteenth parade accompanied by another celebration in Merchant Park, 3944 Cameron St., is set for Sunday afternoon.
The parade kicks off a 3 p.m. from Dumfries United Methodist Church, 3890 Cameron St., and will conclude at the Dumfries Slave Cemetery, where there will be a presentation by the Friends of the Dumfries Slave Cemetery and a reflection and remembrance to honor the ancestors, according to parade organizer and Dumfries Town Councilwoman Cydney Nevill.
Afterward, participants will gather at Merchant Park for a Jubilee honoring fathers, as Juneteenth coincides this year with Fathers’ Day.
The jubilee will feature speakers including Prince William County Supervisor Victor S. Angry, D-Neabsco, and former Prince William County School Board member Michael I. Otaigbe. The event will also include food vendors and local nonprofits. Historic Dumfries Virginia will be on hand to share stories and educational resources about the Town of Dumfries. Participants are asked to bring blankets or lawn chairs.
